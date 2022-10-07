System Shock Remake Delayed Until March 2023

System Shock Remake has been delayed. It seems the release window might be pushed further out, according to a newly updated Steam page for the System Shock remake, which now lists its current release date as March 2023. Even in March 2023, this just moves the release forward by a couple of months, meaning that System Shock is not going to be under development much longer.

System Shock coming March 2023 according to Steam https://t.co/ef3cQojGI0 pic.twitter.com/qI3tyxOJsA — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 6, 2022

Way back in April, Night Dive Studios reported that the development was almost complete for System Shock, giving fans plenty of hope that the game might release sometime in 2022. Despite being in development for a fair amount of time, the remastering of the cult classic System Shock has never had a firm release date, with Night Dive Studios staying quiet about it. The original developers behind the iconic techno-horror title System Shock, Looking Glass, closed their doors following the release of System Shock 2, leading Night Dive Studios to take over the development for the game.

Nightdive Studios recreated the legendary system shock using Unreal Engine, besides groundbreaking graphics, they reworked the mechanics of the game and enemy AI into modern form. The development went really well, Nightdive Studios achieved its goals ahead of schedule, and wants to release the remake next year.

It is believed the remake is on track for completion soon. Hopefully, the remake would be released finally in March of 2023, without further delays. Night Dive Studios has yet to make any comments regarding the March 2023 date.