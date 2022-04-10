Halo Infinite Reveals Season 2: Lone Wolves

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that the second season of video games titled “Lone Wolves” will officially release on May 3rd. The second season of Halo Infinite will add a new battle pass system, new maps, and additional modes. Developer 343 Industries has finally revealed the trailer for Halo Infinite Season 2 called Lone Wolves.

Catalyst and Destroyer, the new Arena and BTB maps respectively, will be added on day one, while King of the Hill and Consumption will be added to multiple playlists, including Quick Play. Additionally, new items and more free event passes will be added to the store during Season 2. Additionally, for those players who haven’t purchased the all-new Battle Pass, additional cosmetic items will be included in the free upgrade path. The new Battle Pass should have 100 levels filled with various cosmetic rewards, not unlike the Season 1 Battle Pass. In terms of modes, players can expect a new Free-For-All called Last Spartan Standing and a new mode called Land Grab that has yet to be explained.

The game's head of multiplayer marketing, Noah Beneš, also allayed some concerns, confirming that every customizable item in the key art and trailer will be available through a new yet-to-be-announced Battle Pass or Event Pass. The confirmation of May 3 comes after Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries said the video game's season 2 would launch on the same day, but given the long delay in season 2 after Halo Infinite's initial launch of season 1, that should make Worried fans can rest assured.