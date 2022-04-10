A New Subnautica Game Is In Development

A new entry in the Subnautica series, the Subnautica series comes as Unknown Worlds begins its quest to expand its team for the next project in the Subnautica universe. Subnautica creators Unknown Worlds are working on the next Unknown Worlds title,” Krafton said in a press release. When Unknown was acquired by PUBG parent company Krafton, it was revealed that Unknown was developing a new title A “genre-defining game,” expected to launch in Early Access in 2022.

Since the new game is in development, it may be a long time before new news is released, but if Unknown Worlds continues on its Early Access path, it could be in the hands of players sooner than some might expect. There is still no news on when any of the new games will be released, so we’ll be keeping an eye on any developments. With that in mind, the new Subnautica probably won’t launch until at least 2023.

However, we won’t see a new Subnautica game anytime soon, as the post clearly states that the game is still in development and the developer of Unknown Worlds doesn’t yet know what platforms it will come to. Now, however, job postings seem to suggest that a new game in the Subnautica universe, the Subnautica universe, is in development at the studio. Whatever form Subnautica 3 takes, the worklist makes it clear that Subnautica 3 is at a very early stage of development, so expect a long wait before more information is revealed.

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌 Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT — Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022

It appears that a senior narrative designer looking for Unknown Worlds will be tasked with working on a new biome for the survival sci-fi franchise on planet 4546B. The job posting posted on Unknown World’s official social media lists the position of Senior Narrative Designer, indicating that the candidate will be joining the development of the game very soon and will have a major impact on the story. The list nudges someone who is familiar with “open-world games and the process of developing storytelling in the context of an open, player-driven experience” and who has “experience working on live projects or episodic content.”

While Below Zeroas director David Kalina hasn’t shared any details about it, Kalina says the game is currently in development and that fans might get some news on it later this year. While the third game is still a long way off, Below Zero director David Kalina says there will be more artwork in Subnautica. As the sequel turns Subnautica into a full-fledged franchise, fans are wondering if we’ll have a third game.