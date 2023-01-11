Hama Reaper 100 Gaming Mouse, Lethality 100 Mouse Pad and Exodus 450 Metal Gaming Keyboard- Review

Suppose you are a pro gamer or even a casual or moderate player. In that case, you will undoubtedly want a new professional gaming mouse that comes with a superb smooth gaming pad with the combination of a metal exodus keyboard that will assist you in meeting your demands.

Suppose you go ahead and hunt for a professional metal keyboard and gaming mouse paired with a professional gaming pad. In that case, you may wind up with recommendations that will either cost you a lot of money or provide you with a cheap mouse with mouse pads that are insufficient to meet your expectations.

To meet these gamer needs, Hama has released their new Reaper series gaming mouse, which might actually be a wonderful match for completing all of the gaming criteria. In reality, you may purchase this new gaming mouse from Hama paired with a soft and efficient operating Hama Lethality series gaming mouse pad, which might make a fantastic combo.

So, how excellent is this new Hama’s Reaper gaming mouse, exodus metal gaming keyboard, and will it work well when teamed with the Lethality mouse gaming pad? So, without further ado, check out our whole post, which has all of the answers to your questions.

Hama Reaper 100 Gaming Mouse with Lethality 100 Mouse Pad and Exodus 450 Metal Keyboard

Before we go into their new gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, and mouse pad, let’s first learn about Hama and how they’ve been functioning as a company. Hama is a UK-based computer accessory manufacturer that specializes in creating cutting-edge and inventive goods for its customers.

The firm has also established a strong array of 9300 active items, which have performed successfully in the market. So, that was a quick overview of the firm, now let’s go back to what this new gaming mouse has to offer.

Hama Reaper 100 Gaming Mouse

Let’s talk about the latest Hama product, the Reaper 100 Gaming Mouse. The mouse comes with a number of functions that are solely designed for gaming. The gaming mouse comes with a dedicated adjustable dpi that can accommodate up to 4200 precision mouse movements. Furthermore, the mouse button has been constructed in such a way that it will react to the faster responsiveness.

In order to improve the mouse’s grip, Hama has included a specific anti-slip coating-Polymer coating, which will assist you in performing smoother performance. When it comes to buttons, the mouse has 6 rapid response keys as well as 5 programmable keys. Hama has also added the necessary length. The mouse is given a cord that is approximately 1.5m long.

Hama Lethality 100 Gaming Mouse Pad

Let’s talk about the Lethality 100 Gaming Mouse Pad now. The producer picked a smoother texture for their gaming mouse pad. As a consequence, when used in conjunction with the Reaper 100 Gaming Mouse, the Lethality 100 Gaming Mouse Pad will give quicker and more precise controls. The mouse pad has been implanted with a unique uRage Heat TT surface, according to Hama, which will ensure a long service life while also safeguarding the mouse’s PTFE feet.

Hama uRage Exodus 450 Metal Keyboard

This trio combo can take care of all of your gaming requirements. When it comes to the Hema Exodus Metal Gaming Keyboard, the firm has come up with the greatest and fastest gaming response. The keyboard also includes unique-looking Rainbow Illumination keys that can be switched on and off and these rainbow illumination lights can actually help the users to recognize the keys when it’s dark. This keyboard also has a set of high-quality surfaces made of brushed aluminum.