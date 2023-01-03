HARAPPA, BACKED BY UPGRAD, LAYS OFF 60 EMPLOYEES

For some, 2023 began with bad news, as a new Delhi-based company backed by Harappa resigned a large number of employees last year, a trend that has continued this year.

Up grad purchased Harappa Education. Up Grad, founded in 2015 by Ronnie Screw Vala, Phalgun Kompali, and Mayank Kumar, is now one of the country’s leading Edtech companies. Harappa, a company acquired by Ronnie Screw Vala in July 2022 for Rs 300 crore, saw its operating revenues jump from Rs 35 lakh in FY20 to Rs 4.41 crore in FY21 According to an Entrackr report. This sharp increase was due largely to the company’s impressive 1 growth rate over the past year.

Up grad is a company that provides online higher education in product management, software development, communication, digital marketing, and data sciences. This is happening all over the world. However, the company recently made a shocking decision that resulted in the layoff of many employees.

The company did not even spare the company’s chief content officer, Vipul Rathore, or the Vice President of the Content Enterprise, Thejaswini Unni. The company provided no formal justification for the layoffs. Many workers were laid off.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the team leaders were given the names of the people who would be let go and were told to inform their coworkers that they would no longer be a part of this organization.

The source also stated that the company was prepared to fire more employees, and that this was only the beginning of the process of compiling a list of those who would be given pink slips.

Gaurav Munjal, CEO of Unacademy, warned that the uncertainties brought by Harappa layoffs would create more difficulties than what was experienced in 2018. He asked whether the tech sector was heading for difficult times and indicated that there may be other consequences from this event.

Many study sites, such as byjus, Vedantu, and Unacademy, fired their employees in order to maintain the company’s profits.