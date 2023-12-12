Hasbro, the renowned toymaker, is set to lay off an additional 900 employees globally as it grapples with prolonged challenges in the toy market. This move comes nearly a year after the company’s initial announcement to reduce 15% of its workforce due to weaker sales.

In January, Hasbro had initially revealed plans to cut approximately 1,000 full-time positions. However, the company disclosed on Monday that it had already implemented 800 job cuts. At the close of 2022, Hasbro employed approximately 6,490 individuals worldwide, according to regulatory filings. With the latest round of layoffs, the total reduction stands at 1,900, equivalent to 29% of its workforce.

Market Conditions and Impact

Shares of Hasbro witnessed a decline of about 6% in extended trading following the announcement. The struggles extend beyond Hasbro, as rival toy manufacturer Mattel also experienced a slip of more than 1%. CEO Chris Cocks acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Market headwinds we anticipated have proven to be stronger and more persistent than planned.”

Global Economic Factors

A significant contributor to Hasbro’s woes is the global economic landscape, with consumers worldwide grappling with persistently high inflation. The resultant strain on household budgets has led to a reduction in discretionary spending, including on toys. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing essential purchases, contributing to the broader downturn in the toy industry.

Both Hasbro and Mattel had forewarned of a weak holiday season back in October. The indication that consumers were adopting a more frugal approach to spending during this crucial retail period added to the concerns. Cocks expressed, “The headwinds we saw through the first nine months of the year have continued into the holiday and are likely to persist into 2024.”

Timeline of Workforce Reduction

The majority of the newly announced job cuts are expected to take place over the next six months, with the remainder occurring within the next year. This phased approach aims to streamline operations while minimizing immediate disruptions to the company’s workforce.

In addition to the workforce reductions, Hasbro revealed plans to exit its Providence, Rhode Island office at the end of its lease term in January 2025. The decision is attributed to the office not being used to its full capacity, aligning with the company’s broader strategy to optimize its real estate portfolio.

Revised Cost Savings Targets

Despite the challenges, Hasbro is adapting its strategy to navigate the current market conditions. The company now expects to achieve gross annual run-rate cost savings ranging from $350 million to $400 million by the end of 2025. This upward revision from the initial estimate of $250 million to $300 million underscores Hasbro’s commitment to implementing more substantial cost-cutting measures.

Hasbro’s announcement of additional job cuts underscores the severity of challenges faced by the toy industry in the wake of global economic uncertainties. As the company navigates these turbulent waters, the phased approach to workforce reductions, coupled with an enhanced focus on cost savings, reflects a strategic effort to ensure long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving market. The broader implications for the toy industry and the strategies employed by Hasbro to adapt to changing consumer behaviors will undoubtedly be closely monitored in the coming months.