The gaming world was shocked at The Game Awards 2023 with the thrilling revelation of the God of War Ragnarok DLC. With a surprise appearance by Kratos in an electrifying trailer, gamers worldwide are eager to embark on this new journey. The bonus content, titled God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, serves as an ‘Epilogue’ DLC, promising closure to Kratos’ epic saga through engaging roguelike gameplay. In this guide, you’ll know exactly how to get and what to expect from this exclusive Valhalla DLC.

Downloading the GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Getting your hands on the Valhalla DLC is a breeze if you already own God of War Ragnarok. Simply navigate to the PlayStation Store and download the Valhalla DLC for free. No intricate complexities involved, just make sureyou have an online connection and access to the PlayStation Store. According to Sony PlayStation, the DLC will be available for free download on December 12 for all God of War Ragnarok owners.

God of War Valhalla DLC Release Date

December 12 marks a crucial date for God of War players as it reveals the concluding chapter of Ragnarok. While bidding farewell to this segment of GOW, fans can anticipate the arrival of a new God of War game already in the works. Sony’s adept marketing strategies have heightened the anticipation, promising more bloodshed and thrilling gameplay in Valhalla.

Can You Play the DLC Without Completing the Main Story?

Contrary to what you might think, you don’t necessarily need to finish God of War Ragnarok’s main story before delving into the Valhalla DLC. The DLC is designed as a standalone experience, allowing players to start their Valhalla journey as soon as it’s downloaded. The PlayStation Blog clarifies that Valhalla doesn’t require specific upgrades, equipment, or story progress from the base game.

However, for those who want to avoid any potential spoilers and fully immerse themselves in the storyline, Sony recommends completing the main questline before venturing into Valhalla. The DLC functions as an epilogue to the base game’s story, providing additional context and closure for those who have witnessed Kratos’ epic journey.

The Roguelite Mechanics

One of the exciting additions to the God of War Ragnarok experience is the introduction of a roguelite mode in the Valhalla DLC. For those unfamiliar with roguelites, they are action-packed games where players restart after each death, gaining power for subsequent runs. The goal is to push boundaries, accumulate resources, and restart with the aim of progressing further in each subsequent attempt.

The Santa Monica Studio promises a dynamic gameplay loop with Valhalla’s roguelite mode. Each run is distinct, featuring varied Perks, Runic attacks, and Glyphs that alter your character’s stats. The mode keeps things fresh by incorporating randomized perks and items, ensuring that each playthrough offers a unique and challenging experience.

Choices play a pivotal role as you navigate the trials of Valhalla. Choosing between temporary Glyphs, upgrading specific stats, selecting Perks, and wielding Runic Attacks all contribute to the varied outcomes of each attempt. This strategic element adds depth to the gameplay, urging players to carefully consider their choices to overcome challenges and explore the depths of Valhalla.

As the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC approaches its release, the excitement among fans is palpable. Sony’s seamless marketing and the intriguing roguelite mechanics promise an unforgettable gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned God of War veteran or a newcomer to Kratos’ adventures, the Valhalla DLC invites players to immerse themselves in an epic epilogue, filled with choices, challenges, and the unmistakable thrill of God of War Ragnarok.