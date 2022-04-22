HCL Tech Q4 Result : Profit more than triples to Rs 3,593 cr, revenue up at Rs 22,597 cr

HCL Tech reported a 226 percent year-on-year increase in its combined net profit at Rs 3,593 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, owing primarily to excellent booking execution and progress across verticals. In the previous fiscal year, the business had a net profit of Rs 1,102 crore.

However, due to the effect of the granted tax break and the one-time achievement incentive paid during Q4FY21, the altered net benefit during a comparable period last year remained at Rs 2,962 crore.

Consequently, the organization’s net profit increased by 4.3 percent in Q4FY22 from Rs 3,442 crore in the previous December quarter (Q3FY22).

Income from assignments increased by 15% year on year to Rs 22,597 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 19,641 crore in the same time the previous year.

The organization stated in its FY23 strategy that it expects income to grow at a rate of 12 to 14 percent in constant money. The EBIT margin is estimated to be between 18% and 20%.

Furthermore, HCL Tech stated that the board has declared a between-time profit of Rs 18 for each value component of Rs 2 for the fiscal year 2022-23. The board has approved the April 29, 2022 record date for the payment of the aforementioned break profit. The mentioned break profit will be paid out on May 11, 2022.

The quarter also showed strong booking execution, with a total agreement worth of new arrangement successes at $8,308 million, comprising

Year on year growth of 14%. The total value of new contract wins was $2,260 million in Q4, representing a 6% year-on-year increase.

In terms of worker headcount, the company stated that the full-time headcount is 208,877, with a net recruiting of 11,000 for the quarter ending March 2022 and 39,900 for the year ending March 2022. Among these, 28 percent of global representatives are women, with 165 identities addressed.

Throughout the year, the organization used 23,000 freshmen at the section level. It also stated that restrictions in the United States remained at 70.9 percent, Europe at 80.5 percent, and APAC and the rest of the globe (excluding India) at 88.9 percent.

In response to the results, Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra stated, “Our core values of progress and collaboration, fueled by a firm belief in philanthropic traits, have served us well in these rapidly changing times. Clients generally regard HCL Technologies as their partner of choice for generating commercial outcomes through our cutting-edge innovation administrations, arrangements, and goods. Through the dedication and diligence of the HCL Foundation, we are committed to impacting lives and uplifting underserved networks.”

“We have had another fantastic quarter in our administrations business, with revenue increasing 5% QoQ and 17.5 percent YoY in stable cash. Over the previous three-quarters, our Services company has consistently grown at a rate of 5% or greater, resulting in one of the highest CQGRs in the industry. Our overall YoY growth rate continues at 12.7 percent, which is higher than the direction driven by steady energy in Digital, Cloud, and Engineering administrations. We continue to manage money proactively to build a larger ability pool to satisfy the interest “C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said.

In addition, Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We concluded FY22 successfully, with revenue of $11.5 billion (Rs 85,000 crore), stable cash growth of 12.7 percent year on year, and an EBIT margin of 18.9 percent. During the fiscal year, administrations income (ITBS and ERS) surpassed the $10 billion mark and enrolled a significant growth of 14.9 percent YoY inconsistent cash… Our money age and benefit shift to cash continue to be highly impressive, with OCF at US$ 2,265 mn (125 percent of PAT) and FCF at US$ 2,044 mn (113 percent of PAT) “percentage point of PAT).”

On the BSE, shares of HCL Tech closed 0.92 percent higher at Rs 1,099.60 apiece on Thursday.