Heineken launches world’s first virtual beer

Metaverse Beer: Lager company Heineken has launched the first virtual beer brewed in a virtual world. It’s gluten-free, calorie-free and alcohol-free.

Yes. That day has come. Heineken has launched its first virtual beer. Called Heineken Silver, it exists exclusively in a virtual brewery in the immersive digital platform, Decentraland.

Heineken Silver is made with 100% pure pixels. It is triple-filtered through firewalls and uploaded with 5 million megabits per second.

This is perfect for Generation Y and Z-uppers. Those classes don’t know how to party anyway. No, they refuse to party. They just want to be at home with their parents and avoid getting awkward in actual bars. Eve. Generation X would rather be out in the real world drunk and shameful. So this new offering is perfect for the classiest generation in history.

The virtual beer was unveiled at a product launch event in Heineken’s virtual brewery, where guests were able to learn about how the beer is made in seconds, while enjoying pixelated lobster and caviar and rubbing shoulders with Heineken ambassadors, including Thierry Henry.

Bram Westenbrink, Global Head Heineken Brand, said: ” Our new virtual beer, Heineken Silver is an ironic joke. It is a self-aware idea that pokes fun at us and many other brands that are jumping into the metaverse with products that are best enjoyed in the real world.”

“For now, you can’t taste pixels and bytes. So, we want to make a joke about that and remind everyone that nothing beats the taste of a refreshing beer, including our new virtual Heineken® Silver, in the real world,” he added.

To add a little more flavour to the metaverse and the virtual Heineken® Silver, Heineken has partnered with Spanish self-taught street artist, J. Demsky to help design parts of the virtual home of Heineken Silver.

J.Demsky said: “As a long-time lover of Heineken, I was excited to be involved with this fun and unique launch that brings the brand, and virtual Heineken Silver, to life in a really unique way.

To be able to give people a way to artistically understand what a virtual drink could taste like, especially when you combine all the pixels and technology together, fits perfectly with who I am and the art I like to create – so I hope people love my interpretation of what virtual Heineken Silver could be like if it had a flavour.”

Currently, you can try out the Heineken Silver virtual beer in the company’s virtual Decentraland brewery on your desktop or laptop or use its new AR filter on the popular social platform Snapchat.

Furthermore, you can grab a can of Heineken Silver during your office meetings on Zoom and Teams using the SnapCamera tool to apply the can filter on your stream. And as it is a virtual beer, Heineken says that it is completely a “work safe” option.