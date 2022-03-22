TIME magazine to accept ApeCoin soon

One of the most prominent names among the news journals, Time magazine has recently announced about accepting ApeCoin for its digital subscription. Last week, ApeCoinDAO released BAYC’s native token ApeCoin (APE), which has gained significant popularity soon after its launch.

The newly launched coin generated a significant amount of attention after it was airdropped to the owners of BAYC and Mutant Ape Yacht Club [MAYC] at 8.30 am EST on March 17.

Exactly a year ago, Time Magazine had auctioned off three first-ever NFTs inspired by one of its most iconic covers. Recently it released its first-ever full magazine issue as an NFT on the blockchain that featured a full cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

In April 2021, TIME Magazine announced that it will accept BTC, XRP, ETH, and DOGE for its digital subscriptions services. Now the American news magazine has announced that its users can also pay with the newly issued ApeCoin (APE).

According to TIME, its users will be able to pay for digital subscriptions services in the coming weeks.

Before TIME Magazine announced that it would accept ApeCoin, E11EVEN Residencies in Miami and SaltWater Brewery had announced their intentions to accept APE as payment for their products.

Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Apes Yacht Club has also teased the launch of a metaverse that would be powered by ApeCoin.

Earlier this week, the 98-year-old publication published its first issue as an NFT. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin graced its cover. In a wide-ranging interview, the programmer outlines his main concerns about the crypto industry, claiming that it could turn into a dystopia governed by nefarious overzealous actors.

It also started trading on major cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Coinbase. The token went haywire during the first hours of trading: after bouncing to $39.40 it then crashed to $8.90.

The cryptocurrency remains highly volatile. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, it is down 25.23 percent over the last 24 hours, currently trading at $10.42. The Ethereum-based token is currently valued at $2.9 billion, which makes it the 46th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.