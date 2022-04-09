Hello Neighbor 2 Release Date Announced

Game publisher TinyBuild announced today that Hello Neighbor 2, the sequel to the popular Hello Neighbor game series, will debut in 2022. The sequel has been announced for PC and Xbox One, and after Hello Neighbor’s playable game, a beta version of last year’s Alpha 2 will be available to players in April 2022. In addition to hello, fans can also pre-order the game as its queue is open to place orders. If you don’t want to buy it, it will be available on Game Pass on December 6th this year.

Notably, the beta will also be coming to PlayStation consoles, as well as versions for Xbox One and PC. The Deluxe Edition also offers early access to Hello Neighbor 2 as well as 3 DLCs that will launch on December 6th this year. Fans of the series can finally play the full version of Hello Neighbor this December 6th.

The feel and setting of the Hello Neighbor 2 sequel should be modeled on the beta, but it won’t be a level or chapter of the main game; the beta remains completely independent in this respect. If you’ve been wondering what happened to the storyline after it was interrupted in the first game, you’ll need to purchase Hello to get all your questions answered. As for the beta that’s already available, developer tinyBuild says he likes to “call Encapsulated Hello Neighbor 2 Beta Experience” because while the game is still in development, this beta gives players an idea of ​​what’s being visited, appearance, including locations, residents, and more. While a release date has been set for later this year, publisher TinyBuild has said that those who get access to the upcoming beta will be able to explore a significant portion of Hello Neighbor 2’s fictional city, Raven Brooks.

In March, game publisher TinyBuild announced that Hello Neighbor, a horror game about a neighbor with a secret, had been downloaded more than 30 million times, and last week the company said the game had been played more than 40 million times. Given how publisher and developer tinyBuild has been able to captivate audiences with its addictive games over the years, it will be interesting to see how popular Hello Neighbor 2 is. In the game’s trailer, players will be introduced to some new characters including possibly AI dogs, taxidermists with guns, and city mayors (as described by early game developers). The trailer also showcases a number of brand new items players will find in the game, such as the doughnut the protagonist uses to distract his dog, and a gun drawn from an unfinished wall. By ensuring they can play Hello Neighbor 2 when the game launches, fans who pre-order Hello Neighbor 2 will also have access to the upcoming beta at launch.