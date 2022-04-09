PUBG developer Krafton suspended 66,233 Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) accounts for fraud in the week ended April 3. In a blog post, Battlegrounds Mobile India maker Krafton revealed that more than 66k accounts were suspended this week for illegal activities from March 28 to April 3.

From January 10 to January 18 this year, Krafton suspended the accounts of approximately 50,000 BGMI players. After overcoming accounts using unauthorized third-party programs in the game, Krafton said it permanently banned people over 66 from accessing BGMI between March 28 and April 3. BGMI bans have become an important tool for Krafton to ensure fair play in the game. The BGMI bans have become a vital tool for the company to teach fair play in the leisure industry. One of the main reasons for bans was the unauthorized use of third-party applications to gain an unfair advantage in the game.

A list of all these banned accounts has also been published by BGMI and can be obtained from the official website. Announcing the ban, Krafton said, “BGMI will seek to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal software to ensure an enjoyable gaming environment.” Banning is part of Krafton’s strict measures against illegal activities that are said to affect the gaming environment. Krafton is committed to keeping its busy players happy while playing.

Player accounts are blocked if you do not follow the rules of the battle royale game. Such bans are part of a strict system announced last year to restrict accounts from using illegal software. The reports added that the account ban began last year to prevent the use of illegal programs on the platform.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is not the only game facing cheating and third-party application and software implementation issues, but given the game’s incredible popularity, the amount of cheating it faces is significantly higher. While emphasizing the need to protect integrity at BGMI, Krafton also stressed the need to protect players from these types of scammers.

Krafton previously permanently banned the accounts for violating its policies. Overall, PUBG developer Krafton has banned 122,766 accounts from BGMI since March 6 and more than 69,420 accounts in 2022, reports say. According to the report, Krafton, the publisher of popular multiplayer online games such as BGMI, announced the suspension of over 66,000 BGMI accounts on Tuesday, April 2, 2022. Basically, if a player or player downloads the Battlegrounds Mobile India game from unofficial channels or installs an illegal program on the user’s device, the player’s BGMI account gets blocked by Krafton.