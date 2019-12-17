Henry & Smith secured $1M in seed funding

Henry & Smith has now secured $1 million as a part of its seed funding round, led by the WEH Ventures and Rukam Capital. The round also saw the participation from the angel investment platform LetsVenture.

According to the announcement, the funds will now be going to be used to expand distribution and hire more individuals to the team.

Speaking on the genesis of the platform, Nikhil Goyal, Co-founder, Henry & Smith, said,

“We noticed that most men struggle with online shopping, especially for bottom wear, and they take over 15 days, browsing through numerous websites, buying, and returning items before they find one that they love. We wanted to change that and launched our brand, which has very limited options while ensuring a high fit-rate of over 93 percent; all, at an incredibly reasonable price. This is why customers come to us again and again.”

Deepak Gupta, Managing Partner at WEH Ventures, said, “We have traversed the journey from being happy customers to leading their first financing and remain committed to hand-holding them through the journey ahead.”

