HungerBox secured $12 million led by Paytm, NPTK

HungerBox, which is a Bangalore, based technology solutions for the food ordering and vendor management platform, has now secured $12 million in the funding round of Series B from the new investors that are Paytm and NPTK Emerging Asia Fund.

Some of the returning investors in the round were Neoplux, and Sabre Partners said the announcement.

The company, which is owned and operated by the Eat Good Technologies, has last secured a Series A round led by the South Korean Investment firm Neoplux and mid-market private equity firm Sabre Partners in 2018.

“Our ambition is to become the world’s number one institutional food tech company. In order to do this, we are following a three-pronged approach by deepening engagement into the corporate sector where we already serve marquee businesses in India spanning 18 cities, expanding into sectors which reveal massive scope for improving F&B management, such as education, healthcare (hospitals) and retail (malls), where we have already made headway and expanding geographically beyond India,” said Sandipan Mitra, CEO of HungerBox.

