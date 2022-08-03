Here’s how you Use At Home Covid Test Kit

Information on at-home over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 diagnostic tests can be found on this page. If you are infected with COVID-19, diagnostic tests can identify the infection.

These COVID-19 diagnostic tests for self-testing at home are approved by the FDA (or in other locations). This implies that you don’t need to send a sample to a lab in order to collect your own sample, run the test, and view the results. Without a prescription, authorized at-home OTC tests can be purchased online or at nearby retailers.

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 illness requires testing as well as other preventative measures including mask use and COVID-19 vaccine.

The two types of at-home COVID testing most frequently available are molecular and antigen tests.

Molecular tests can find the virus’ genetic material. These diagnostics, which are renowned for their accuracy, include nucleic acid amplification (NAAT) tests similar to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Some of these tests may be done at home, but because many of them need to be processed at a lab, it might take longer for you to get the results.

The most popular choice for testing at home is antigen tests. They often use nasal swabs to specifically identify viral antigens in the body. The results of this test will probably show if the viral load is high or if the subject exhibits symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises using this type of testing even though it is known to be a little less reliable than an NAAT test as a valuable COVID screening tool.

The CDC states that in addition to vaccinations, booster shots, mask use, and social withdrawal, at-home tests can help lower the risk of COVID exposure and infection. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, is permitted to take the test.

Robert G. Lahita, M.D., head of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph’s Health and a member of the Forbes Health Advisory Board, adds that his top suggestion is to get immunized—the whole series of shots, including the booster.