Here’s Why Online Lottery is Gaining More Popularity in India

The lottery has been a huge part of the Indian culture and economy for many decades. As many as 13 Indian states operate legal state lotteries that not only become a source of both entertainment and some prizes for the citizens but also generate much-needed revenue for the state. These lotteries however are only available for the residents of the states where these lotteries are legal. Plus, Indians can only buy physical lottery tickets from state-run lotteries.

But in this day and age of online shopping and digital payments, not everyone wants to walk up to a lottery booth to buy a couple of tickets. And what about the Indians who live in states where the lottery isn’t available?

For them, an online lottery comes to the rescue. Online lottery can be played by anyone in India, using an online lottery website. These online lotteries not only allow you to buy lottery tickets online but also cover international lotteries that would otherwise not be available to the people. Thanks to websites such as Lottoland or Lotto247, Indians have gotten the opportunity to win jackpots such as the US Powerball, Megamillions, or the Euromillions.

Is Online Lottery Legal in India?

The laws regarding lottery are determined by the state governments in India. Thus, while some states run state lotteries, others have banned the practice of lottery entirely. However, since online lotteries are drawn outside the country, they do not come under the jurisdiction of Indian law.

As far as Indian law is concerned, there are no private lotteries available, and people can only buy state-run lottery tickets. However, since online lottery websites exist outside the country, all Indians can freely choose to spend their money on online lottery tickets.

Why is Online Lottery Growing in Popularity?

There are obvious factors that attract people to buy online lottery tickets as opposed to state-run lotteries. First and foremost, not everyone in India has access to physical lottery tickets. Therefore, an online lottery becomes their only option.

Secondly, the convenience and ease of use of buying online lottery tickets using digital payments like UPI or Paytm are way more than having to drive up to a lotto booth and purchasing physical tickets.

Last but not least, the jackpots that international lotteries such as the Powerball or Megamillions offer are much larger and more lucrative than the smaller draws offered in India. Many people in India have had their fortunes turned, thanks to these online lotteries.

Another factor that may have contributed to the use of online lotteries is the fact that many of the websites offering lottery tickets are also online betting sites. They not only sell international lottery tickets but also facilitate users with sports betting as well as online casino options. This means that these two industries may be sending over users to one another.

A person looking to simply play on an online casino may come across the online lottery options and be inclined to play yet another exciting game involving luck and money.

Whether or not the online betting industry has had an impact on the growing popularity of online lotteries, one thing is for certain – both industries seem to be deeply intertwined and have seen a rise in their fortunes in the past few years, recording a rising number of Indian users every passing year. And this trend is expected to continue moving forward.