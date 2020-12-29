The largest electric two-wheeler company in India, Hero Electric has recently announced its partnership with electric mobility start-up, eBikeGO.

Under this new partnership, Hero Electric has agreed to supply 1000 electric scooters to the e-mobility company and together the two companies will focus on transforming and revolutionising last-mile deliveries in India.

According to reports, eBikeGO has already received over 120 units of electric scooters and the remaining shall be delivered in the upcoming months of 2021.

Hero Electric is a subsidiary of the Hero Group and the company aims to provide affordable mobility to every person in the country and together with eBikeGO, these companies have agreed to partner up and transition last-mile deliveries from petrol to electric using their specialisation in Electric Vehicles and its technologies.

Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of eBikeGO commented on the partnership by saying that the company’s alliance with Hero Electric will play a major role in the mass adoption of electric two-wheelers in India which will completely disrupt last-mile deliveries and the delivery ecosystem in India.

eBikeGO was founded back in 2017 and it claims to be India’s first-ever platform to offer electronic modes of transportation through electronic taxis and rental e-scooters. The start-up specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) operations and provides subscription-based EVs in five Tier-I cities in India; Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Amritsar.

This partnership is not only going to benefit last-mile delivery businesses but also the end consumer because of the affordability and efficient solutions to transportation.

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director of Hero Electric says that the goal with this partnership is to bring more electric vehicles on road and transform the delivery ecosystem which is apparently ready for EVs.

According to a report by Live Mint, Hero Electric is all set to provide their servicing support to over 600 dealerships pan-India along with a relationship manager dedicated to each dealership for maximum efficiency and control.

Furthermore, the statement released from the company mentioned that Hero Electric will increase by 90% uptime through its established service model through the life of the electric vehicle.

As India proceeds through this electric transition, many Business-to-Business clients have shown interest in EVs with majority clientele from delivery service companies, bike-sharing services and rental service providers.

The Indian government is showing great interest in this electric transformation on the Indian roads, PM Modi’s ‘atmanirbhar’ initiative and other schemes have boosted the confidence of investors in the Electric Vehicle ecosystem in India.