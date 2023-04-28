With the rise of remote work during the pandemic, many workers have taken advantage of the flexibility it offers by taking on second jobs to boost their income. This trend, known as “over employment,” has led some workers to turn to innovative solutions to manage their workload, such as using OpenAI’s language model, ChatGPT.

In a recent interview with Vice’s Motherboard, several workers shared their experiences using ChatGPT to hold down multiple jobs while keeping their employers in the dark. One worker, who uses the pseudonym, Ben, claimed that he only applied for a second job after realizing he could use the AI tool. Based in Toronto, Ben helps financial-technology companies market new products and stated that ChatGPT has helped him do his job faster and more efficiently, leaving him with more time.

Ben explained that earlier this year, he landed a second job after using the chatbot to write cover letters. He said the release of GPT-4, an updated version of the AI model that underpins ChatGPT, had made the job even more accessible. “That’s the only reason I got my job this year,” Ben told Vice. “ChatGPT does like 80% of my job, if I’m honest.”

The implications of using AI tools like ChatGPT in the workplace

One of the fascinating aspects of Ben’s experience is that he even used ChatGPT to write messages to his manager, prompting the bot to write them in lowercase letters so they appeared more organic. While Ben claims that the tool has helped him work more efficiently, using AI tools like ChatGPT to hold down multiple jobs could have significant implications for the future of work.

For some workers, this may seem convenient to increase their income. However, others may argue that it is unethical and could potentially harm their productivity and mental health. Using AI tools without employers’ knowledge in the workplace could also raise concerns about data privacy and security. If workers are using these tools without their employers’ knowledge, they could be putting sensitive company information at risk.

Furthermore, while AI tools like ChatGPT can undoubtedly increase efficiency and productivity, their use must be carefully monitored to ensure they are not being misused or causing harm to workers or their employers. As AI tools continue to advance and become more widely available, it will be interesting to see how they are used in the workplace and their impact on the future of work.

The Challenges and potential consequences of Over-reliance on AI Tools in the Workplace

However, the use of ChatGPT has its challenges. For instance, the generated text may need to accurately convey the intended message or tone, which could lead to misunderstandings and miscommunication. The tool’s ability to generate text that appears organic can also be a double-edged sword.

In addition, relying too heavily on AI tools could lead to a lack of critical thinking skills and creative problem-solving, which are essential in many industries. Workers becoming too dependent on AI tools to do their job could hinder their ability to grow and develop professionally.

Moreover, while the rise of over-employment and using AI tools like ChatGPT may provide short-term solutions for financial gain, it could also have long-term implications for the job market. The rise of automation and AI could lead to the displacement of workers in specific industries, further exacerbating income inequality and job insecurity.

In conclusion, using AI tools like ChatGPT to hold down multiple jobs is a fascinating trend that highlights the adaptability and resourcefulness of workers. However, it also raises significant ethical, privacy, and security concerns. As AI tools continue to become more advanced and widely available, their use must be carefully monitored and regulated to ensure they are not causing harm to workers or their employers.

