Hewlett Packard Enterprise Opens IoT Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru

11 January 2020, India:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched a Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Bengaluru. With this Experience Center, the company plans to offer cutting-edge IoT solutions to customers and partners from across industries.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT & BT, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka in the presence of Shri Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director, Department of IT & BT and MD, KITS, Government of Karnataka; and Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE.

This CEC is part of the $500m investment into India announced by HPE in July 2019 and is built on a 20,000 sq. ft. area.

Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT & BT, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka said, “The CEC is an impressive facility and the government is keen to leverage innovative solutions based on emerging technologies in developing smart cities and smart infrastructure.”

Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE, said, “IoT is already enabling a wide range of critical services across areas including healthcare, smart cities, and transportation. We are happy to launch this CEC in Bengaluru to showcase our experience, best practices, and technology innovation in IoT. This facility will help our customers and partners harness the benefits of edge computing, which is increasingly moving computational tasks to where the data is being generated.”

Sanjay Mujoo, VP, HPE Pointnext Services, said, “India has emerged as one of the leaders in developing and implementing innovative solutions related to emerging technologies in smart cites, smart agriculture and smart manufacturing. Through the CEC’s collaborative environment we will work closely with our customers and partners to develop, test, and assist them in the deployment of advanced IoT solutions.”

(Image – HPE)