God of War Ragnarök has way more secrets than players might think. Most gamers miss some of the best hidden content in the game. Players who explore beyond the main story will find the game’s “Favors” packed with character development and great rewards.

These side quests play a bigger role than you’d expect. The “Viking Funeral” quest helps players unlock the true ending. Hidden collectibles like Lost Pages lie scattered throughout the realms and let you craft powerful relics. “Secret of the Sands” shows off brilliant puzzle design. “Freya’s Missing Peace” tells the deep story of her complex relationship with Odin. Small adventures like “Scent of Survival” reveal ghost stories that tie back to Kratos’s history.

Whether you’re chasing every last collectible or just diving into the rich lore, exploring with a God of War Ragnarok account unlocks the full potential of these hidden gems.

The nine realms hold secret bosses that few players ever meet. Post-game content adds new layers to the rich story. Players who finished the main story might sense they missed something – and they’re right. A whole world of secrets and easter eggs waits in God of War Ragnarök’s corners.

Secrets in Midgard

Midgard contains some of the most mysterious God of War Ragnarok secrets that reward dedicated explorers. The frozen Lake of Nine acts as a central hub where many hidden treasures await, and you’ll need special equipment or puzzle-solving abilities to find them.

Hidden cave near the Lake of Nine

A small, easy-to-miss cave sits northwest of Tyr’s Temple—the circular structure at the center of the Lake of Nine. You’ll find this secret by heading toward Tyr’s Temple and veering right while sledding down until you reach a lip you can jump over. This hidden cave rewards you with a red chest full of valuable resources and a challenging Draugr Hole that offers great rewards once you defeat it.

The Demise of Dagestr Buried Treasure waits nearby, though it remains out of reach until you complete the Forging Destiny main quest. The corresponding Treasure Map lies in The Applecore in Svartalfheim. Once you have it, return to this spot and look for a Wind Fissure in the ice at the western corner of the Realm Tower. Your newly acquired equipment will help you destroy it and reveal its secrets.

The Lost Treasury puzzle

The Lost Treasury, southwest of the Lake of Nine, features one of the game’s most complex puzzles built around Tyr’s massive shield. You can only enter this area after collecting both of Sigrun’s Vault keys from The Oarsmen and The Derelict Outpost.

The puzzle needs you to manipulate the giant circular shield to create an opening, then position a stone column that stops it from rolling too far. The real challenge comes from freezing both gears with Hex Bubbles and your Leviathan Axe to keep the gates open while you sprint inside. Your efforts will earn you a Legendary Chest with the Sigil Punishment accessory and a Folkvagnr Whetstone to upgrade your companion’s weapon.

Secret Nornir chest behind the temple

The Temple of Light houses a cleverly hidden Nornir Chest that players often miss. This bell-type chest becomes reachable after Kratos and Tyr push down two giant statues to create a Light Bridge.

The chest rests at the base of stairs leading to the next area. Finding all three runes presents an interesting challenge. The R Rune sits clearly visible to the chest’s left, while the C Rune requires you to spot a tiny balcony up the wall further left. The N Rune proves trickiest—hidden partway down a corridor to the right under Soundstone. A quick succession of Leviathan Axe strikes on all three bells unlocks valuable rewards that boost Kratos’s power.

Secrets in Alfheim

Alfheim hides some of the most valuable God of War Ragnarok secrets behind clever puzzles in hidden spots. Players who explore the realm of Light thoroughly will get powerful gear and unique story elements that most people miss completely.

Secret of the Sands god of war walkthrough

You can start the Secret of the Sands favor after finishing Chapter 4 (Groa’s Secret). A Dark Elf crashes through a wall near the Mystic Gateway. This quest guides you to The Barrens—a big desert area that a dangerous sandstorm covers at first. You’ll hear a pained creature’s call and head down into an underground hive called The Below.

The quest shines through its clever puzzle mechanics with Twilight Stones. These purple crystals reflect your Leviathan Axe and let you hit multiple targets with one throw. The trapped creature (Hafgufa) needs your help. You must destroy parasitic roots by bouncing your axe off these stones at specific angles. The sandstorm clears after you complete this quest, and you can explore The Barrens fully.

The Barrens hidden relic

A circular set of ruins sits near the northern end of The Barrens. Two Dark Elves and a Dark Elf Lord guard this area. Beat them first, then look for a Legendary Chest with a Lost Page on the ground next to it. This document starts “The Lost Pages” Labor and lets you craft the Hilt of Angrvadall—a powerful relic that attacks with light waves and hits sonic-afflicted enemies harder.

You’ll need Skirnir’s Gambanteinn to craft this relic. This rare resource comes from completing several sidequests that start with “Song of the Sands” in The Forbidden Sands region.

Elven Sanctum lore room

The Elven Sanctum sits in the northeast area of The Forbidden Sands. You can only reach it after clearing the sandstorm through the Secret of the Sands favor. This abandoned library holds multiple lore pieces like “Rules of the Sanctum” and “The Arbiters of Knowledge”.

The main chamber has a Lost Page on one of its tables. This page adds to the same Labor as the one from The Barrens and lets you craft the Hilt of Dainsleif, another powerful relic. Get ready to face The Maven before leaving—a tough librarian boss who fights like Alva but more aggressively.

Secrets in Vanaheim

Vanaheim’s greatest god of war ragnarok secrets stay hidden until you make good progress in the story. This realm has a whole region packed with optional content that players often miss completely.

Crater region post-game access

You can reach the huge Crater region only after you complete the “Creatures of Prophecy” main story quest. Head back to Freyr’s Camp and you’ll find a side quest called “Scent of Survival.” Lunda’s dog leads you to this hidden area. The region is so big – it’s the largest optional area you’ll see in the game.

The Crater deserves your attention before you wrap up the main story. You can always come back during post-game, but the character dialogues and story moments feel more meaningful before the credits roll. Just remember – you need level 7-8 equipment to deal with the tough enemies here.

Wishing Well Lost Page

The Wishing Well sits deep in the Crater, connecting the Jungle to the west and the Sinkholes to the east. You’ll need to finish the “Return of the River” favor to use boat travel in this area.

Look for a broken gate to vault through on the northern wall’s cliffs inside the Wishing Well. The Lost Page that unlocks the Hilt of Tyrfing waits just to your left. This powerful relic works in an interesting way – it takes Kratos’ health and releases a massive shockwave. The more health you give up, the stronger the attack becomes.

Casualties of War ghost stories

The Crater’s spirits start the “Casualties of War” favor series. These ghost stories tell you more about the region’s past. Each spirit needs you to track down their broken memento, with both pieces scattered in different spots.

Andor’s spirit in the Jungle region tells a touching story. After you complete “Return of the River,” take a boat from the nearby Mystic Gateway to search for his toy. You’ll also meet Runa’s ghost near the Celestial Altar in the Plains – she wants her lost scroll back. These small quests weave together a haunting story, and your exploration pays off with XP, enchantments, and rare crafting materials.

Secrets in Svartalfheim

Svartalfheim’s industrial world hides some of God of War Ragnarok’s most rewarding secrets. Players can spot many treasures near mining operations and dwarven settlements. The realm’s winding waterways and mountain terrain make exploring both tough and fun.

Bay of Bounty hidden island

Alberich Island sits in the Bay of Bounty. This small shore packs extraordinary treasures that you can’t reach until you finish the Forging Destiny main quest. Head back to this island to find a hidden Nornir Chest on the first beach. You can climb higher using the Wind Vent on the right wall and grab powerful gear from a Legendary Chest.

The bay holds four Yggdrasil’s Dew spots that boost your stats permanently. You’ll get +2 Cooldown in the southern area, +2 Defense in northeastern waters, +2 Strength close to Durlin’s house, and +2 Runic near Alberich Island. The last Dew stays locked until you complete The Reckoning quest.

In Service of Asgard rig shutdowns

One of the game’s key early side quests starts at Raeb’s tavern. “In Service of Asgard” sends you to shut down three mining rigs: Modvitnir’s, Radsvinn’s, and Althjof’s.

Each rig gives you different rewards. You’ll find half of the Muspelheim Seed in a Legendary Chest on top of a wooden tower at Modvitnir’s Rig. Radsvinn’s Rig tests your combat skills against venomous Grim and flying Nightmares. Althjof’s Rig has the trickiest puzzles that use cranes and platforms.

Viking Funeral true ending

The “Viking Funeral” favor might be Svartalfheim’s biggest secret. This quest shows God of War Ragnarok’s true ending and opens up after you finish the main story. The quest begins at Raeb’s tavern where Lunda, Raeb, and Durlin gather to remember Brok.

The story concludes at Sverd Sands with a touching funeral. Sindri shows up unexpectedly while Freya lights Brok’s sea-bound pyre with a flaming arrow. The screen fades to black after the funeral and rolls the final credits, marking the game’s true end.

Secrets in Muspelheim

Muspelheim’s fiery crucible goes beyond simple combat challenges. Some of God of War Ragnarök’s most rewarding secrets lie behind its trial system. These secrets test your combat mastery instead of exploration skills.

Combat trials hidden rewards

The Crucible’s Nornir Chest works differently compared to others in the game. You don’t hunt for runes. You must complete six original challenges in three arenas that giant swords with Nornir Runes mark. The chest opens to give you a Chaos Flame that upgrades your Blades of Chaos.

These original trials also give you the Undying Pyres armor set—perfect for mid-game progression. The Legendary Chests in The Crucible don’t count as standard collectibles because players can open them multiple times. The single Legendary Chest at the start of Muspelheim holds 1,000 Divine Ashes. These ashes help upgrade equipment close to maximum levels.

Unlocking the final challenge

A golden sword appears in the central arena after you beat the first six trials. This starts “The Final Challenges” favor. You get access to six more tough challenges through a special system. You must complete specific combinations of smaller arena trials to unlock each final challenge.

The specific combinations are:

Rooms 1+2: Endurance Challenge (face 99 enemies in waves)

Rooms 3+2: Boss Rush Challenge (battle five elites consecutively)

Rooms 1+3: Shield Breaker Challenge

Players must find these combinations through testing or by watching the floor markings carefully. The game doesn’t explain them directly.

Secret dialogue with Surtr

Muspelheim holds a hidden gem—secret conversations with Surtr himself. The fire giant shares his touching love story with Sinmara. Cut content reveals that Surtr and Sinmara carry each other’s hearts. Her chest holds his cold heart while his burning heart beats in hers.

Atreus asks why Surtr created the Muspelheim challenges. He answers they “helped pass the time”. This response shows his endless watchfulness as he waits for Ragnarök.

Secret Relics and Hilts

Ancient Nordic weapons are the foundations of some extraordinary God of War Ragnarok secrets through the Lost Pages Labor. These legendary sword hilts give players powerful abilities that completely change their battle strategies.

Hilt of Angrvadall

“The Stream of Anguish” slashes forward with three waves of light and deals extra damage to sonic-afflicted enemies. Players can get it in the northern area of The Barrens in Alfheim. A circular ruin stands there, guarded by two Dark Elves and a Dark Elf Lord. The Lost Page lies on the ground next to a Legendary Chest.

The crafting needs Skirnir’s Gambanteinn, which drops from the “Gravel Belly” boss during “The Desert Door” favor. Players need to complete “Song of the Sands” favor in The Forbidden Sands first. The relic comes with a 142-second cooldown. Players can upgrade it with 2,500 XP for level 2 and 4,000 XP for level 3.

Hilt of Tyrfing

This blood-soaked relic lets Kratos charge the sword. It sacrifices health to deal damage based on the health lost. The Lost Page sits in Vanaheim’s Wishing Well, which becomes available after Chapter 13 once “Scent of Survival” is done.

Crafting requires Nar’s Cup from the Blatonn miniboss near Nidhogg’s battle site in The Northern Wilds. The relic has a 56-second cooldown. Its upgrades need similar XP as Angrvadall.

Hilt of Dainsleif

King Hofni’s “sword that creates wounds that never heal” has quite a history. The Lost Page rests in the Elven Sanctum library in Forbidden Sands, Alfheim. Players will find it behind some scrolls on a back table.

The crafting process needs Svefnthorn from the Ormstunga miniboss in Alberich Hollow, Svartalfheim. Dainsleif slams into the ground and creates Seidr poison explosions with a 180-second cooldown. The level 3 upgrade costs 5,500 XP—more than other hilts. This upgrade increases the poison hazards left behind.

Conclusion

God of War Ragnarök is more than just epic battles and Norse mythology—it’s a treasure trove of hidden content that rewards players who dig deeper. From secret bosses and powerful relics to deeply personal side quests, the game invites you to explore every corner of its rich world. Whether you’re revisiting the realms post-game or starting fresh with a God of War Ragnarok account, there’s always something new waiting to be uncovered.