Hitman 3 PC VR Coming In 2022

IO Interactive has unveiled its plans for the next year following the release of Hitman 3 PC VR. With Hitman 3 currently enjoying huge success across PCs and next-generation platforms, game developer IO Interactive has announced a new year of content. Hitman 3’s second year of content release kicks off on January 20, 2022, and IO Interactive brought us a taste of their most popular Hitman game to date. New content will appear in Hitman 3, with new maps, textures, and modes coming to players on all platforms in 2022.

This will be good news for Hitman 3 players who have expressed disappointment with the January game release that its post-launch DLC – the $ 29.99 Seven Deadly Sins expansion that IO released in seven installments from March to October – is being reused. existing cards, not providing new ones.

A new roadmap emerged when IO Interactive announced that Hitman 3 was the top-selling chapter in the World Of Assassination trilogy. IO Interactive has confirmed that Hitman III has over 50 million players. Other features rumored to hit the game in 2022 include a new game mode called Elusive Target Arcade, and what IO Interactive calls a "major game update" for spring 2022.

The Year Two update will also introduce a new arcade mode, Elusive Targets, which will be covered in more detail in January 2022. Hitman 3 will also receive an arcade mode for Elusive Targets, which will be a "permanent addition" to the game. In the second year's announcement, players are wearing Valve Index and Oculus Quest 2 headsets.

Abrak also offers "new maps, new textures, new modes new ways to play," so it looks like Hitman 3 is coming at the end of some pretty muscular DLC in 2022.