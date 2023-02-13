Hogwarts Legacy dominates Steam’s top four bestsellers

The release of “Hogwarts Legacy,” an action role-playing video game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games, has been a massive hit, particularly on Steam. The game has received critical acclaim and strong sales on the platform, occupying the top four spots on the bestsellers list for the week of its launch.

According to SteamDB charts, “Hogwarts Legacy” has one of the highest concurrent players counts for a single-player game, second only to “Cyberpunk 2077” and “Elden Ring.” At the time of this writing, 872,429 gamers are playing “Hogwarts Legacy” on Steam, with a peak concurrent player count of 953,426 for “Elden Ring” and 1,054,388 for “Cyberpunk 2077.” It is worth noting that “Elden Ring” has a multiplayer component, which may account for its higher player count.

Benji-Sales, a video game industry analyst, tweeted that “Hogwarts Legacy” occupies the top four spots on Steam’s bestsellers list. This includes two spots each for its standard and digital deluxe editions. Two of the “Hogwarts Legacy” SKUs are from users who pre-ordered the game, and the other two are from gamers who bought it on release. This chart is revenue-based, meaning that “Hogwarts Legacy” has outperformed the Steam Deck, which starts at $399.

The digital deluxe edition of “Hogwarts Legacy” comes with 72 hours of early access and cosmetic items, making it a popular choice for fans of the franchise. The game’s impressive sales and positive user reviews on Metacritic (current score of 9.1 for the PS5 version) suggest that it will be one of the best-selling games of 2023. While sales data for console releases varies by region, it is expected that “Hogwarts Legacy” will perform similarly well on all available platforms. The game’s success is a massive win for WB Games, and it will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming months, with highly anticipated releases such as “Atomic Heart,” “Like a Dragon: Ishin!,” and “Destiny 2: Lightfall” launching in February 2023.

Aside from “Hogwarts Legacy,” Steam’s top-sellers list includes “Project Zomboid,” “Dead Space,” “Dying Light 2,” and “Destiny 2: Lightfall,” with “CS: GO Prime Status Upgrade” taking the final spot. As more new titles enter the market, it remains to be seen how the top-sellers list will change.

In conclusion, “Hogwarts Legacy” has been a resounding success, earning positive reviews and strong sales on Steam and other platforms. With its immersive gameplay and beloved franchise, it is no surprise that the game has become one of the top-selling titles of 2023. Fans of the series can expect even more excitement in the coming months as new games are released, but for now, “Hogwarts Legacy” is the one to beat.