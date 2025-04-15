In response to mounting pressure from newly imposed U.S. tariffs on imported vehicles, Honda Motor Co. (7267.T) is charting an aggressive course to shift a significant portion of its North American car production into the United States. The move is part of a broader strategy to shield its U.S. operations from a 25% levy on auto imports, recently introduced by the Biden administration as part of a renewed focus on domestic manufacturing and economic security.

According to a report by Japanese business daily Nikkei, the automaker is preparing to boost its U.S. vehicle production by as much as 30% over the next two to three years. The company is aiming for 90% of the cars it sells in the United States to be manufactured domestically.

Major Production Shifts from Mexico and Canada

Honda, Japan’s second-largest automaker by sales, is expected to reassign production of key models from Canada and Mexico to U.S. facilities. The popular CR-V SUV, currently built in Canada, and the HR-V SUV, manufactured in Mexico, will soon roll off assembly lines in the U.S. instead.

In addition, the next-generation Civic hybrid will be produced at Honda’s Greensburg, Indiana plant — a shift away from previous plans to assemble it in Mexico. These moves are intended to help the company sidestep costly import duties and align more closely with the new trade landscape.

U.S. Market Vital to Honda’s Global Strategy

The United States remains Honda’s most crucial market, accounting for nearly 40% of its global vehicle sales last year. In 2024 alone, Honda sold approximately 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S., including its luxury Acura brand, with around 40% of those units imported from neighboring Canada or Mexico.

So far in 2025, Honda has reported a 5% increase in U.S. sales in the first quarter, reaching nearly 352,000 vehicles. To maintain and strengthen that momentum amid tariff challenges, the company is doubling down on its American manufacturing footprint.

Expanding Workforce and Shifts to Meet Demand

As part of its expansion, Honda is reportedly considering significant investments in labor and logistics. The company is evaluating a plan to hire more U.S. workers to support additional production capacity. According to the Nikkei, Honda is exploring the transition from a two-shift to a three-shift system and may also implement weekend production schedules to maximize output.

While Honda has not officially confirmed these strategic changes — stating that the reported information did not originate from the company — industry analysts suggest that the moves align with broader trends in global manufacturing reshaping around trade policies and economic nationalism.

Tariff Pressure Sparks Industry-Wide Reactions

The 25% import tax has sent ripples throughout the global auto industry, with several automakers reevaluating production strategies to mitigate financial impacts. Honda’s proactive response may place it ahead of competitors in adapting to the shifting policy environment.

As the U.S. government continues to emphasize local production and job creation, companies like Honda are under increasing pressure to align with these goals or risk losing market share. For Honda, this shift could also enhance its brand reputation as a committed U.S. manufacturer, not just a foreign automaker with American sales.

The next two years will be crucial in determining whether Honda’s strategic realignment in economic resilience and customer loyalty pays off.