Honda Canada has firmly denied a report from Japanese media outlet Nikkei that suggested the company is planning to shift some of its vehicle production from Canada and Mexico to the United States. The automaker emphasized that no such decisions have been made regarding its Canadian operations.

“There are no production decisions affecting Canadian operations that have been made or are under consideration at this time,” said a spokesperson for Federal Industry Minister Anita Anand in a statement to Radio-Canada.

Political Leaders Back Honda’s Statement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed this assurance, stating the report is “not accurate at all.” Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Ford said he had spoken directly with the president of Honda Canada and was told the company would release a formal statement clarifying the situation.

“They want to increase production down in the U.S. — that’s true — but they’re already at 100 per cent capacity there,” said Ford. “There’s absolutely no plan to scale back in Ontario.”

Federal Minister of International Trade Dominic LeBlanc reportedly discussed the issue with Premier Ford, confirming that the federal and provincial governments remain aligned on maintaining and expanding Canada’s role in Honda’s North American operations.

Concerns Sparked by Japanese Media Report

The confusion stemmed from a Nikkei article claiming that Honda was working on contingency plans to localize 90 per cent of U.S. vehicle sales production. The report tied this to a 25 per cent auto tariff imposed last month by U.S. President Donald Trump, a move that has thrown the global automotive supply chain into uncertainty.

According to Nikkei, Honda is looking to boost U.S. production by 30 per cent over the next two to three years, potentially reducing exports from Canada and Mexico. The article raised alarm in Canada, especially in Ontario where Honda operates a major manufacturing facility in Alliston.

Ontario’s Alliston Plant Still a Key Player

Honda’s Alliston plant has long been a cornerstone of Ontario’s auto industry, producing some of the company’s top-selling models. The plant was recently the focus of a $15 billion investment deal signed last year between Honda, the Ontario government, and the federal government to build a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) supply chain in the province.

Sources within the federal government confirmed that the agreement remains in place, ensuring that Honda’s future in Ontario — particularly in the EV space — is still secure.

Industry Experts Urge Caution Amid Uncertainty

Flavio Volpe, President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, advised against jumping to conclusions. “The Nikkei report is based on long-term contingency planning. The Japanese often plan years ahead,” Volpe said on CBC News Network. “There’s no immediate threat to Honda’s operations in Ontario.”

Greg Layson, editor at Automotive News Canada, also noted that many automakers are running multiple scenarios in light of unpredictable trade policy. “Every carmaker is preparing worst-case plans,” he said. “But shifting production across borders takes years, billions in investment, and isn’t a quick decision.”

Final Word Awaited from Honda

While speculation continues, Honda Canada is expected to release a formal statement to clear the air. Until then, government officials and industry experts remain confident that Ontario’s auto sector — particularly Honda’s Alliston operations — will continue to play a vital role in North America’s automotive future.