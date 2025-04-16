The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be inching closer to reality, with pre-order dates finally beginning to take shape. According to a reliable insider source, pre-orders for the next-generation Nintendo console are set to open in Canada on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. While this isn’t official confirmation from Nintendo itself, the report has sparked intense speculation that the United States could see pre-orders open the same day.

Let’s dive into what we know so far, what’s still uncertain, and how to best prepare to secure your Switch 2 before it inevitably sells out.

According to a report from Dealabs Magazine and well-known leaker billbil-kun, several Canadian retailers are preparing to launch Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders on April 23. The insider behind this information has a strong track record of accurate leaks regarding tech and gaming releases, lending significant weight to the report.

While this doesn’t serve as an official confirmation from Nintendo, past launches have shown that retailers often receive early instructions to prepare, even when public announcements are delayed.

Will the US Get Pre-Orders on the Same Day?

This is the big question on everyone’s mind. As of now, Nintendo has not made any public statements about the US Switch 2 pre-order date, but several signs suggest that April 23 could also apply to American retailers.

One reason is that Canadian and US supply chains often align. According to industry sources, delays in both countries were previously caused by trade and tariff issues. Now that those obstacles have reportedly been cleared, North American stores may be ready to proceed simultaneously.

Additionally, Nintendo has a habit of launching pre-orders on Wednesdays. With previous target dates, such as April 2 and April 9, falling on Wednesdays, the consistency lends further credibility to an April 23 roll-out.

Pre-Order Confusion: A Timeline of Delays and Misinformation

Originally, fans anticipated that Switch 2 pre-orders would open shortly after Nintendo’s April 2 Direct presentation. That didn’t happen. Then, rumors swirled that April 9 would be the big day—but that also came and went without an announcement.

Some insiders claimed Target had scheduled pre-orders for April 30, but it now appears that date may have simply been a placeholder used in internal systems. These false starts have understandably left fans frustrated and skeptical.

However, April 23 has more credible backing and could finally be the real deal.

Where to Get the Earliest Alerts

Given the expected demand for the Nintendo Switch 2, being first in line will be essential. The Shortcut, a trusted consumer tech publication, is urging readers to sign up for email alerts and to follow tech journalist Matt Swider on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time updates.

Swider, known for his quick restock alerts during the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch craze, has confirmed he will provide instant notifications the moment pre-orders go live. Turning on post notifications on X could mean the difference between scoring a console or getting stuck in backorder purgatory.

Why Switch 2 Pre-Orders Will Sell Out Fast

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most hotly anticipated gaming consoles of the decade. Building on the phenomenal success of the original Switch — which has sold over 130 million units — expectations are sky-high for its successor.

Nintendo has reportedly invested heavily in upgraded hardware, including improved graphics, faster load times, and backward compatibility with current Switch titles. These factors, combined with potential new first-party games launching alongside the console, are likely to create massive day-one demand.

Scalpers and bots will also be on high alert, potentially scooping up early stock to flip for profit. That makes preparation crucial for those looking to buy at retail price.

Nintendo Remains Silent—for Now

Despite the buzz, Nintendo has not confirmed any official pre-order dates, and as always, plans can change. The company is known for playing its cards close to the chest, often dropping major news with little advance notice. That’s why most industry watchers recommend staying plugged into reputable sources and not relying solely on retailer leaks.

Until Nintendo speaks up, it’s wise to treat all unofficial information as tentative but promising.

If you’re planning to grab the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, mark Wednesday, April 23 on your calendar and get ready to act fast. While Canadian retailers appear to be leading the charge, there’s a strong possibility that US pre-orders will follow suit on the same day.

Stay connected, follow verified alert accounts, and subscribe to relevant newsletters — because the Switch 2 pre-order window may be brief once it opens.