In the current era of online office, having a laptop is important. It can be carried with you and allow you to work at any time and place. It is as indispensable as a smart phone. HONOR’s MagicBook 15 laptop for sale in UK is being held. This laptop can solve the problems of many office workers. It can combine mobile phones with computers to improve office efficiency. There are still many advantages in this laptop computer.

HONOR MagicBook 15 Evaluation

First of all, it supports the function of multi-screen coordination. It supports cross-platform data transmission, making data transmission between different devices very simple. It facilitates data transmission and improving efficiency. In order to achieve a smaller body, it adopts a narrow frame design. It reduces the upper, left and right borders of the screen. The screen ratio of the screen is increased. At the same time, its light and small body design makes it occupy less space, which is one of the reasons why consumers like it.

The resolution of the screen is 1920*1080. It has a visual angle of 178 degrees, and has passed Rhine’s low blue light certification. It makes the color performance and sense of use of the screen excellent. The anti-glare screen can resist the reflection of the screen under strong light environment, providing better experience.

It uses the previous design. The keyboard is large, which reduces the possibility of accidental touch. Moreover, the feedback flexibility of the keyboard is strong, and the long-term using will not be very tiring. In addition, it has fingerprint startup. Compared with the traditional form, fingerprint unlocking is safer and more convenient. It is unlocked upon startup. Its hidden camera is popular.

In terms of performance, it has AMD Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card. 512 G solid-state disk and 8 G memory give it high performance. The dual-channel memory helps to improve the performance of graphics card. The 512 GB solid-state disk provides stable and high-performance operation. At the same time, as a light laptop, it can bring excellent office experience. It can be competent for processing games with high performance or mainstream large-scale software. In the CPU test, the single-core score was 146 and the multi-core score was 656. In the light laptop, the running score was quite good.

On the whole, this is a mature product and has great competitive advantages among the light and thin books of the same type and price. This laptop brings a number of black technologies such as fingerprint identification integrated into the power startup key, long endurance, multi-screen collaboration and so on. Technologies on mobile phones can be applied to laptops. In a word, this light and thin laptop has a high cost performance. Its performance can meet the needs of daily office and entertainment. It is suitable for students and office workers.