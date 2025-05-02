The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to halt California’s ambitious plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, a move that could reshape how states tackle climate change through auto emissions regulations.

With a 246-164 vote, the House approved a resolution that seeks to overturn a waiver granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which allowed California to set stricter vehicle emissions standards than the federal government. The vote included support from 35 Democrats and opposition from one Republican, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

The resolution now heads to the Senate, where its future is uncertain. Even if it clears that hurdle, it would still require President Donald Trump’s signature to become law. The White House has not yet taken a public stance on the matter.

California’s Bold Climate Goal

California has long held a unique status under the Clean Air Act, which allows it to request waivers from the EPA to set tougher air pollution rules than federal guidelines. In 2022, state officials voted to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in favor of electric alternatives. The EPA granted California the green light under President Joe Biden’s administration in December of that year.

Eleven other states, together representing about 40% of the U.S. auto market, have pledged to follow California’s lead. Supporters of the rule believe it’s a crucial step in fighting climate change and reducing harmful air pollution, especially in densely populated areas.

Republican Pushback and Legal Gray Areas

But not everyone agrees. House Republicans, led by Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania, argue that allowing California to enforce its own emissions standards gives one state too much influence over the national auto market. Joyce introduced the resolution under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a tool that allows Congress to overturn federal regulations within a 60-day window.

“Congress, not California, is the only body that can regulate the interstate automotive market,” Joyce said. “What works in Hollywood doesn’t work in Hollidaysburg.”

However, legal experts say the CRA may not even apply in this case. Both the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Senate parliamentarian—the official in charge of interpreting Senate rules—have issued opinions stating that EPA waivers aren’t regulations subject to the CRA. That casts doubt on whether Congress even has the power to revoke the waiver in this manner.

When pressed about these findings, Joyce admitted he wasn’t up to speed and dodged further questions.

Democrats Warn of Broader Implications

Many Democrats see the resolution as more than just a challenge to California. Rep. Paul Tonko of New York warned that targeting the EPA’s waiver process could set a precedent that undermines other forms of state authority, including decisions about Medicaid and infrastructure projects.

“This would represent an extraordinary, illegal expansion of the use of the Congressional Review Act,” Tonko said. “It could jeopardize far more than just vehicle standards.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. While acknowledging the legal hurdles, she said she’s looking into options to push it forward.

Industry Weighs In

The debate has also drawn strong opinions from the auto industry. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents major U.S. carmakers, warned that California’s 2035 goal may be unrealistic. In a letter to lawmakers, the group claimed the rule could lead to large-scale job losses and disrupt the auto industry.

Meanwhile, environmental organizations and EV advocates are pushing back, saying the House vote undermines efforts to transition to cleaner vehicles and improve public health.

“Congress is not better suited than state governments to decide whether to adopt clean air standards,” said Albert Gore, head of the Zero Emission Transportation Association.

Beyond Passenger Cars

The House also voted this week to roll back two other EPA waivers California received—this time for regulating emissions from heavy-duty trucks. While these votes send a clear political message, experts say the EPA could still revoke the waivers on its own, though that would take time. Congressional action under the CRA, in contrast, moves much faster.