How Artificial Intelligence Will Improve the Online Gambling Sector

Most of us will have already interacted with artificial intelligence and not even realized it. AI is used more and more each day in sectors like retail, hospitality, customer service, and medical care. When we pick up our mobile phones and use personal assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant, we are utilizing AI technology.

But what about its use in the online gambling sector? Can AI be harnessed to improve the gambling experience for consumers and behind-the-scenes operations for operators?

Customer Onboarding

When a client visits a new online gambling site, the first thing they need to do is open an account. This process, referred to as onboarding, requires the submission of information and, in some cases, documents to confirm their age and identity. AI can be used to request certain information and documentation, depending on the requirements of each individual.

AI can also verify these documents, speeding up account opening times. In cases where enhanced due diligence is required, the bot can carry out necessary checks in line with relevant compliance legislation.

Personalized Experiences

Research shows that users appreciate personalized content. But creating personalized content for each visitor to a site can be a complex task. AI has the power to know what a particular user likes; what their hobbies are, what music they listen to, what films they watch, and what games they prefer. This information can then be used to create a preferential landing page, displaying content that the viewer is likely to be drawn to.

For example, if you are visiting an online casino in India and are a fan of Bollywood movies, AI would bring up a page with games and offerings that are in line with what you enjoy. It might also provide you with bonuses and extra spins on games that are themed like your favorite film. This is just one example – the potential for AI personalization on product sites is vast, and we can expect to see this utilized more and more in the future.

Customer Service

Keeping customers happy and responding to their needs in a timely and efficient manner is an important part of online casino operations. Having agents to man the phones or webchat 24/7 can be costly and logistically complex. That’s where AI comes in.

AI chatbots can provide answers to frequently asked questions, execute certain tasks, and provide information on a range of topics, instantly. This results in happier customers, more brand loyalty, and increased client retention.

Savvy Marketing

AI can also be used to assist online gambling marketers in creating better campaign strategies. Machine learning can evaluate campaigns and keywords, quantify analytics, and provide real-time information on what is working and what is not. This information can then be used to create better campaigns, targeted to specific demographics, and based on solid data.

Identifying Suspicious Behavior

Operators will be able to use AI to spot suspicious patterns of behavior in terms of wagers and amounts of money placed. This can be useful in two ways. Firstly, it can help to identify instances of money laundering or illegal betting, and secondly to root out problem gamblers. Both of these cases are challenges for providers and AI can assist in helping them ensure the sites are compliant, supportive to users, and provide a positive gambling experience.

These are just some of the ways that AI will infiltrate, and improve, online gambling. As the technology continues to develop, we can expect it to be utilized more and more to improve the efficiency and enjoyment of online gambling experiences.