DocsApp and MediBuddy announce merger, joint entity secured funding

Bangalore based online doctor consultation startup DocsApp has now revealed a merger with MediBuddy, a digital consumer health business for enterprises.

Combining their respective strengths the jointly entity named ‘MediBuddy DocsApp’ will continue to focus on enabling healthcare services like online specialist doctor consultation, preventive health checks, lab tests, delivery of medicines etc. to customers across India.

Satish Kannan, CEO of the merged entity, said,

“This combined entity will offer a comprehensive platform to our customers that deliver on the promise of a digital healthcare future. As first-movers, we are confident that we will establish market leadership and fulfill our mission to provide quality healthcare to every Indian.”

Satish Gidugu, CEO, Medi Assist, added,

“We are excited to join forces and set a bold new vision for the digital healthcare ecosystem in India. Combining the capabilities of DocsApp and MediBuddy will deliver an on-demand healthcare platform providing exceptional customer experience for both enterprise and retail users.”

Comments

comments