“How could he do that to me?” says upset housewife living in Dubai

We all know about the glamorous lifestyle that Dubai has and it shows clearly on social media, TikToks and Youtube videos as well. Recently, lionlindaa posted a TikTok that showed her life as a 23-year-old housewife living in Dubai.

She starts off the video buying a luxurious pair of heels from Saint Laurent Paris. It took her quite a while to get her hands on this as her size wasn’t available.

Then the lady says, “I went to Valentino and I tried on these shoes but they were too much of like a grandma. But then I got this clearance vial of oil and then I was invited to a really special jewelry showing in the Dubai Mall.”

Now talking about Jewelry and Dubai we all know everything is expensive and she wanted to buy all of them because they were “so pretty”. Her favouritie of them costed “$300,000”.

Then her husband came and they went to Balenciaga and after then to Tulum.

The lady describes it as the best Mexican food I’ve ever had in Dubai. It was actually really good.

Then we can see her husband kissing her hand because she is mad at him. He only bought her 2 diamond necklaces instead of four and that’s it.

Most viewers in the comment didn’t understand her satire in the video and its description. One of them wrote, “At least you get 2 😅” while another commented, “He only got me 2 necklaces instead of 4. And I’m over here struggling to buy my one year old new clothes.”

Its funny how some of them were even giving her advice. Tatum wrote, “I don’t get why ppl have to buy name brand things. I mean it’s just clothes..u could find the same style cheaper. The only difference is the name..”

