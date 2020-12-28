HOW DO I DOWNLOAD CALL OF DUTY MOBILE ON PC? WHICH EMULATOR TO CHOOSE?

Call of Duty: Mobile for PC is the PC version of Call of Duty: Mobile. It was developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision. Call of Duty: Mobile is the free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooting game on mobile platforms from the popular action video game franchise – Call of Duty.

True to its name, Call of Duty: Mobile on PC brings back all the classic perks that Call of Duty games have offered us before. With the game, you can play iconic multiplayer maps and well-known modes such as Team Deathmatch, Free For All, and Search & Destroy.

Find yourself lost in the middle of breathtaking combats, with tons of rifles, shotguns, pistols, grenades, and any existing piece of equipment. Improve your skills by training harder and harder and play at legendary maps. Customize your load and play alongside friends to accomplish your goals and end up alive and well with tons of frags to count. You can also make use of different strategies; either as a team or only for frags. It doesn’t matter which strategy you want to use, as Call of Duty has always been known for making everybody happy, no matter what you want.

HOW TO PLAY CALL OF DUTY MOBILE ON PC

Call of Duty: Mobile on PC allows gamers to play the popular game on a larger screen. Android emulators supplement your gaming experience, especially if you are a hardcore player out to get the top rankings. There are various emulators present in the market like LDPlayer, BlueStacks, MEmu Player, Nox Player, Gameloop, etc. These are several emulators available to play the game among others.

GameLoop

Gameloop is an emulator dedicated entirely to gaming. Admittedly, by doing a few manipulations, it is possible to install other types of applications, but Gameloop is mainly designed to play. The emulator offers a direct shortcut to Call Of Duty and allows you to choose your region: International, Korea, Southeast Asia. Even with very basic configurations, the emulator manages to launch the game without compromising the graphics quality. Gameloop offers both Battle Royal and Multiplayer control modes.

BlueStacks

Bluestacks was one of the first Android PC emulators to focus on games, but it’s not the lightest program on the market. It has the advantage of providing a fully translated French interface. When you start the game for the first time, the emulator will present you with a dialog box with all commands sorted by type. There are two pre-configured modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer.

Nox Player

Nox Player is another popular emulator that can be used to install mobile games on a PC. The emulator has several customizations that can help the players improve their gaming experience, but in the case of Call of Duty Mobile, the software is less efficient than usual. Also, Nox App offers no presets for the game that is launched, but it cannot be played without all the optimized controls.

MEmu Player

MEmu is one of the lightest emulators on the market. With fewer resources than Bluestacks, it requires no configuration to run Call of Duty Mobile. The game can be downloaded directly from the Play Store app as if it were a smartphone. Note that the program also offers two pre-configured keyboard command modes that can be modified.

LDPlayer

LDPlayer is a free Android emulator that uses virtualization technology and gives you the opportunity to discover the Android operating system on your computer. It is one of the best and lightest Android emulators for Windows.

With LDPlayer, you don’t have to worry because its developers made it a lightweight Android emulator with presets for keyboard and mouse controls. This makes LDPlayer one of the best options to play Call of Duty Mobile on PC.

To play Call of Duty Mobile on your PC, you can download the game directly from the Play Store application of the software. However, if you want to download LDPlayer on your PC, you can follow these steps:

Visit LDPlayer official website – LDPlayer On the landing page, you will see a “Download LDPlayer” tab at the top right corner, then click on it After clicking the tab, it will start downloading automatically After the download, you can run and install LDPlayer on your PC and download Call of Duty Mobile from LDStore or Play Store.

CONCLUSION

Are you still considering which emulator is the best option to play Call of Duty Mobile on your PC? Then you should take note that LD Player is an excellent choice of Android emulator. It requires less to run Call of Duty Mobile on your laptop or computer because this unique emulator for Android operating system focuses on providing the best applicability.