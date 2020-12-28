Everything You Need to Know about YouTube vanced

YouTube vanced tends to be the most popular mod-version of YouTube. Most people don’t know about this version, but it has some magnificent features. It consists of background playback, dark or black themes, built-in blocking, and many others. It is considered one of the greatest apps for YouTube users. It is particularly for Android users, and many links are available that can be used for non-rooted devices. If you want to enjoy the ad-free videos, you need to use the YouTube vanced.

Sometimes, it seems much irritated to watch ads between videos. As well as, you can’t use the other tabs while using YouTube. YouTube Vanced gives you the option to watch playback videos, and you can use the other tabs. You can get so many great benefits from this app.

Characteristics of Youtube Vanced

You’ll be pleased to know about the magnificent characteristics of YouTube vanced. Here are some of the exiting characteristic of the YouTube vanced such as:

Override Maximal Resolution

Preferred Speed and Resolution

Toggle Themes (Black, Dark, White)

Casting Togglable (can be forced off)

Block all ads (togglable)

Background Playback

Auto-Repeat Feature

Pinch to Zoom (for all devices)

These features have facilitates you in so many ways, and you can get so many advantages from it. Everyone wants to watch videos without interruption of ads. Moreover, you can also get the auto-repeat feature by installing the YouTube vanced.

Steps to download the YouTube Vanced

It is essential to understand how to install YouTube vanced. Here are some of the steps that help you to download the YouTube Vanced conveniently.

Firstly, you have to consider that is your device is rooted or un-rooted. If you have a rooted device, you can find the downloading link conveniently through the Internet on MicroG downloads. You can get various versions from this site, such as mobile versions, rooted versions, and many others. It is the most proactive way to download the videos from YouTube vanced.

When you are done with you need to go through with the process.

Log in by using your YouTube account and install the MicroG APK.

After that, you need to find the YouTube vanced app and download it.

After that click, on the Install option.

In the end, you can get easily use the YouTube vanced and enjoy its amazing features.

Pros and Cons of YouTube Vanced

You can’t ignore the fact that every application has its pros and cons. Before using any application, it is essential to get familiar with its advantages and disadvantages.

Let’s have a look

Pros

It is safe to use and compatible with all devices.

It is available conveniently for both rooted and un-rooted devices.

You can set music in the playlist by using APK conveniently.

Cons

Overall it is easy to use for all users. But some users face the problem of navigating the UI. New users get difficulty while using APK initially. But once you understand all the things, you can handle all the things suitably.

Conclusion

Conclusively, a large number of people are using YouTube vanced due to its amazing features. it is easy to install and has magnificent features that you can enjoy by using this app.