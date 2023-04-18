How does Bluesky work? What you need to do to get on the waitlist for this decentralized Twitter alternative

Twitter has been a platform for political conversations, breaking news, and social interactions for over a decade. But concerns about censorship, moderation, and data privacy have led some users to look for alternatives. Enter Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform being developed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Although Bluesky is still in its infancy, it has already attracted a lot of attention from people interested in decentralised social media. The nonprofit Blue Sky Foundation, which Dorsey established in 2019 to aid in creating decentralized social media standards and protocols, is working on the project with it.

So, what is Bluesky, and how can you get on the waitlist for this decentralized Twitter alternative?

Bluesky is an open-source, decentralized social media protocol that aims to provide a more transparent and democratic platform for social interactions. This technology is built on blockchain, which enables a decentralised network of nodes to validate and store data.

The goal of Bluesky is to create a platform where users can own and control their data, and where the community can collectively make decisions about content moderation and governance. In other words, Bluesky aims to decentralize the power that currently rests with centralized social media platforms like Twitter.

Bluesky is currently in its early stages of development, so the final design has not yet been determined. However, according to Dorsey, the platform should be flexible and interoperable so that programmers may create their own apps and user interfaces on top of the protocol.

How to get on the waitlist for Bluesky

Bluesky is not yet available to the public, but you can sign up for the waitlist on the Blue Sky Foundation website. Applicants for the waitlist should be developers, researchers, and other interested parties who are interested in contributing to the protocol’s development.

If you’re interested in joining the waitlist, you’ll need to provide some basic information about yourself and your background. You’ll also be asked to provide a brief explanation of why you’re interested in Bluesky and how you plan to contribute to its development.

It’s important to note that being on the waitlist doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be able to participate in the development of Bluesky. The waitlist is being used to gauge interest and identify potential contributors, but the Blue Sky Foundation will ultimately have the final say in who gets to participate.

What are the potential benefits of Bluesky?

Bluesky has the potential to offer several benefits over centralized social media platforms like Twitter. Here are a few examples:

Decentralization: Bluesky aims to decentralize the power that currently rests with centralized social media platforms. This would allow users to own and control their data, and it would make it harder for any one entity to censor or manipulate the platform. Community governance: Bluesky aims to give the community more control over the platform’s governance and content moderation. This could lead to a more democratic and transparent social media platform. Interoperability: Bluesky aims to be modular and interoperable, which would allow developers to build their own applications and interfaces on top of the protocol. This could lead to a more diverse and innovative ecosystem of social media applications. In conclusion, Bluesky’s closed beta launch on the App Store marks an important milestone in the development of decentralized social media platforms. The app’s mission to reduce the power of centralized platforms and give users more control over their content is an important step towards a more open and transparent social media ecosystem. While it remains to be seen whether Bluesky will be able to compete with established social media platforms, its launch has generated significant interest among social media users and could signal a shift towards decentralized social media in the future.

