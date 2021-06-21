How Entri is helping aspirants to crack any government exam on the 1st attempt?

Are you wondering how to crack the government exam? Are you confused about the importance of government jobs in this 21st century? Do you know the steps to apply for a government job?

If your answer is a “NO”, we are here to change it into “YES”!

Let me brief a short incident. Gayathri, my neighbour, is a brilliant student. But after her graduation, she tried several times to crack the State PSC exam. She had opted for self-study, collected ample materials, revised daily. But still, she could not achieve her dream job. Yes, being a government employee is a dream sector for Indians. Alas! Many of them couldn’t crack the exam on the 1st or 2nd attempt. WHY? Do you ever imagine the possibility of a wrong path that you adopt can destroy your complete effort? The guidance to tread through the right path is quintessential to crack any of the competitive exams. This article will help you to find the right path to your bright future. Happy reading!

Let’s First Know What Government Exams Are!

The most sought-after exams in India are none other than the government exams. The government exams are now the career cliffhanger for many of the aspirants. Cracking the government exam is still a “sour grape” for many of the aspirants. The advantage of government jobs is many. So, the aspirants are very enthusiastic about cracking the government job. The government job acts as a lifesaver for many of the people across India. As it is offering a high salary, life security and stable retirement life, many of the aspirants are trying hard to realise their dreams. But hard work is not enough, what we need is smart work to crack any of the competitive exams.

The number of candidates attending the government exam is increasing yearly. Thus, making a top-notch competition level. Aspirants are struggling to secure the job by clearing the exams but the hurdles they need to jump through are quite high. The government authority is conducting an annual examination to find the most talented, skilled and able candidates for various governmental posts across the country.

State PSC

The Public Service Commissions (PSC) conducts various government exams across different states in India. The Main PSC exams conducted are Kerala PSC, MPPSC, UPPSC, APPSC, TNPSC, TSPSC, Karnataka PSC, BPSC and so on. The State Public Service Commissions is associated with the state government and provides the recruitment exams for the aspirants to achieve various jobs under the state administration.

Bank Exams

Banking is regarded as one of the topmost career positions in the commerce and accounts field. The number of employees and employment opportunities in the banking sector is rapidly increasing. To recruit officers and clerks in the banking sector, Bank exams are routinely scheduling by both the public and private sector. There are 93 commercials and 27 public sector banks are located in India. Out of this, 19 of them are nationalised, 6 are SBI and associate banks. The nature of each bank exam may vary yearly.

RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is conducting exams annually to recruit interested and eligible candidates for the Assistant Posts in various offices of the RBI. RBI is one of the most popular and prestigious Government exams in India. The RBI conducts recruitment exam for various posts including officers in Gr B (DR), General Officers in Gr B (DR), DEPR, Officers in Gr B (DR), DSIM

The largest public sector bank in India is undoubtedly the State Bank of India. SBI conducts recruitment exams yearly named as SBI exam to select abled candidates to the various posts by organising several prestigious government exams including SBI PO, SBI SO and SBI clerk exams

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts online bank exams to recruit candidates. The conducting body is vigilant to select the maximum number of employees to suit the available vacant seats. IBPS exams are the key to entering many of the famous banks. The major exams conducted by the IBPS are IBPS PO Exam, Exam, BPS, IBPS RRB Exam etc. Visit the official website of IBPS for recent bank updates.

SSC Exams

SSC exams are intended to fill various vacancies in the ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts many of the important exams for the selection of the most able candidates for the Group B and Group C posts. SSC exams are the best choice to get admitted to a government sector as a permanent employee with added benefits. The various exams conducted by SSC are SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC JE, SSC GD, SSC CPO, SSC MTS and SSC Stenographer. The CAPF exam is the most prestigious Government Exams to recruit eligible and interested candidates to the Armed Forces in India. Yearly, the recruitment will be done for the following posts CISF( Central Industrial Security Force), BSF(Border Security Force), CRPF(Central Reserve Police Force), ITBP(Indo Tibetan Border Police Force), SSB(Sashastra Seema Bal), NSG(National Security Guard), AR(Assam Rifles)

RRB (Railway) Exams

The Railway Recruitment Board conducts the highly competitive RRB exams. The candidates should put in the maximum effort to crack the RRB exam as the number of candidates appearing for the exam is tremendously increasing yearly. The selection of technical and non–technical cadres in the Indian Railways will be done by the official body of RRB

The Railway Recruitment Board conducts the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) exam to allow the candidates to work in the Indian railway. The RRB ALP 2020-21 notification will be issued soon.

The RRB JE Exam can select candidates with science and engineering backgrounds for the technical posts. The RRB JE exams are conducted by the Indian Railway Board. The posts available in the Railway recently are Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Insurance Exams

One of the most significant employment sectors in India is the Insurance sector, The insurance sector has never failed to conduct yearly examinations for the various posts under the government of India. The insurance exams are controlled and organised by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the sector which can contribute to the growth and development of the overall development of the country. The insurance companies can usually be divided into two. They are Life Insurance Companies and Non-Life Insurance Companies. The various insurance exams conducted by these companies are given below. Have a glimpse of it!

LIC – Life Insurance Corporation of India

IRDA – Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

UIIC – United India Insurance Company

NIACL – New India Assurance Company Limited

NICL – National Insurance Company Limited

OICL – Oriental Insurance Company Limited

Life Insurance Corporation of India annually conducts exams for the recruitment of the candidates for the post of AAO (Assistant Administrative Officer), ADO (Apprentice Development Officer) and Assistant/Assistant Manager under HFL (Housing Finance Limited). The LIC exam is considered as the most popular and highly reputed examination of the Insurance- related Government authorised exams in India.

How Government Exams Are Conducted?

Government exams are conducted as a part of the recruitment process by the various governmental organisations. Usually, the exams will be based on three tiers. Namely, the prelims- mains and an interview. The interview will be the final phase of the selection procedure. Those candidates who are selected from the prelims can only attend the mains. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview followed by document verification. Those candidates who are capable enough to crack the exam will be directly recruited in the vacancies available.

The government exams can be generally categorised into two, the central and state exams. The candidates who are preparing for any of such exams should be well equipped to battle against numerous candidates. The number of candidates appearing for each of the posts is increasing day by day. You can’t lag. If you are a passionate aspirant, start your preparation at the earliest. The scope of the government jobs is high. Cracking the examination is the biggest hurdle. Once you pass the hurdles, you will be able to secure your life and future. It’s not too late!

Why Should You Choose a Government Job?

Is a government job secure? Want to know the benefits of the governmental job? Here you go!

Salary is the most attractive benefit of governmental jobs when compared to the jobs in the private sector. Government firms offer a high salary with bonus and additional payments.

The gross salary of a government employee consists of TA, DA, rent and other allowances.

The government jobs offer job security for the employees. Government employees are rarely fired based on their annual performance.

The government job guarantees low stress when compared to the private sector.

Offers Perks and bonuses depending on the nature of the work and performance of the candidates

Offers Retirement benefits to the employees. The PF, Gratuity and salary arrears can make the post-retirement life of the employees better

Provides medical benefits

The government employees seldom work overtime

Blessed with a fixed working time except in some cases and high payment

Offers a decent amount of off- days for the candidates

The government job offers a decent life and a work-life balance for the employees.

How Do You Prepare for Government Exams Online at Home?

Now that you get to know all the essential details about government jobs, you can now think about how to effectively crack a highly competitive exam. To crack the exam, within the limited period, the aspirants should be able to prepare wisely. The hurry-burry won’t help in such situations. Proper planning using the apt materials can only help the aspirants to succeed in their career plans. Technology has developed tremendously. It is not difficult for the candidates to prepare using online resources.

Nowadays, knowledge is available in a single touch. So, why are you spending more money to prepare for the exams? A number of websites and applications are available online to help you crack the exam. All of them are competing to provide the best materials and guidance. Among them, one app is standing out. If you are confused, choose the best site for proper guidance. The Entri App can help you at this crucial moment. Preparing online for a highly competitive exam is beneficial in many ways.

The candidates who belong to various sections of society can afford to study online as it is available at a low cost yet promising. The candidates can choose their preferred environment to study. The individualised coaching will be given to the candidates to increase their performance potential. If you are guided in the right way, you can’t lag anymore!

Online Preparation Guide to Crack Exam in the 1st Attempt!

Be Aware of the Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The first and foremost step to take is to be aware of the government exam that you are preparing for. Mostly, the government exams in various sectors have their extensively different syllabus and exam pattern. Thus, get a detailed analysis of the syllabus and exam pattern before beginning your preparation. Know your syllabus and exam pattern to build a perfect study plan.

Build a Perfect Study Plan

After knowing the Syllabus and Exam Pattern, you can start preparing a study plan which will aid you to acquire the job. Make some guidelines, schedule, areas to focus and areas to improve.

Pick the Right Study Guide

Choose the right study guide and try to get access to the perfect study tools. Make use of the best study guides which provide the updated and relevant notes, PDFs and questions papers that yield our preparation. This phase of preparation is very relevant and can be considered as the heart of the preparation strategy.

Learn from Online Video Classes

If you are preparing for the upcoming government exam, you should follow the right study guide to be updated. Focusing on the right area and knowing the relevant areas to study also stands as an important factor. In such cases, you need to have the right online resources. Many such resources like study materials, PDFs and notes, video classes and lectures can be considered as the most effective ones. Online video lectures will enable you to understand the information effectively and memorize it better than reading alone. So one topmost strategy to crack the exams easily is to get acquainted with online video classes.

Try Mock Tests

Attempting mock tests can be another effective strategy for the candidates if they are worried about the exam pattern. Mock tests will allow you to get a better acquaintance with the sample questions and enable you to perform ten times better in the real-time exam. If you are worried about time management, mock tests and live exams can lead you to better strategies. Practice mock tests and sample questions everyday to improve your exam attending pace and accuracy.

Get Acquainted With GK and Current Affairs

Most of the government exams hold the current affairs and GK in their syllabus. Mostly those areas are challenging to learn and prepare by oneself. So, the candidates can always choose some authentic study guides to receive the updated information. Make sure you go through some GK and Current Affairs Quizzes to make your learning interesting.

Entri can help the candidates to solve difficult puzzles. The expert team can lead the candidates through difficult times. Here are some reasons to answer the question “why Entri?”

The inclusiveness of the vernacular system mainly focusing on Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Urdu, enabling candidates to choose the language of their interest

The online study materials for all the competitive exams are carefully prepared by an expert team

The materials are available in the e-book format and PDF format which can be used as offline materials to refer and download

The aspirants can download the resources at their convenience, any time, any place

The video and audio classes can be downloaded and save for further references

The materials are available for reference and clarification of doubts

The candidates can listen to the live classes

The live classes are given by the experienced team who could identify the strong and weak points of the candidates

Regular evaluation and revision will be provided to the candidates

The candidates can interact with the subject coaches and can clarify the doubts

The focus areas and focus points will be provided for the candidates

Candidates can attend the mock test and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern

The test series will boost the candidates and helps them to learn the time management

One of the major attractions of the Entri is that they can provide live classes for online tests and the test analytics AI will be provided to each student. This AI can help the candidates to identify the strong and weak section and can give special attention and time to the individual weak areas

The gamified preparation strategy is a unique facility provided by the team. The candidates can learn the subjects just like they are participating in a game

Once you are enrolled on Entri, you will get regular updates and alerts on important things to be dealt with

The candidates can study according to the pace of their learning

Entri is providing a chance for self-evaluation, self-correction, self-assessments and rectification of mistakes

Moreover, the Entri App can help the candidates to gain confidence to face the exams positively.

You will see the improvement and learn to crack any government exams easily.

Now you must know the secret recipe and the answer to the question, How is Entri helping aspirants to crack any government exam on the 1st attempt? It’s simple, use the latest online smart technologies, as this world is quite a competitive one, you need the perfect study guide to follow.

Author- Maria Vincent

A writer with love for words and passion for learning!

Sharing latest exam updates and preparation tips for the aspirants