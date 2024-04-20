Fallout 76’s latest update, Steel Reign, brings a whole new dimension to the game with its Legendary crafting system. This system opens up a world of possibilities, allowing players to enhance their items with Legendary attributes or even re-roll the attributes of their existing Legendaries. But to delve into this system, players need to get their hands on Legendary Cores. This guide will walk you through exactly where to find them and how to make the most of them.

Legendary Cores are crucial components in Fallout 76’s Legendary crafting system. They serve as the foundation for imbuing regular items with Legendary attributes or reshaping the attributes of existing Legendaries. But where do you find these elusive cores? Fear not, for we have the answers.

To obtain Legendary Cores, you’ll need to dive into various activities within the game. Daily Ops, Public Events, and Seasonal Events are your main sources for acquiring these valuable cores. Among these, Public Events stand out as the primary avenue for obtaining Legendary Cores. Keep an eye out for the exclamation points marking these events on your in-game map.

The number of Legendary Cores you receive depends on the difficulty of the event and your performance. Some events can reward you with as many as eight Legendary Cores, while others offer fewer. For those seeking maximum rewards, events like A Colossal Problem, Encryptid, Free Range, and Project Paradise are prime choices. However, don’t overlook the other Public Events, as they all offer at least one Legendary Core upon successful completion.

Since each 3-star Legendary roll requires five Cores, it’s wise to seize every opportunity to collect them. Whether it’s battling colossal creatures or teaming up with fellow wastelanders, every venture into the wilds of Fallout 76 presents a chance to bolster your Legendary Core reserves.

In addition to Legendary Cores, another essential component of Legendary crafting is Legendary Modules. These modules can be acquired from Fallout 76’s Purveyor Murmrgh, but they come at a cost. Players must part with 50 scrips per Legendary Module, adding another layer of strategy to their resource management.

Fear not, though, as scrips can be earned by completing Daily Ops. So, while you’re out there gathering Legendary Cores, you’ll also be accumulating the scrips needed to acquire Legendary Modules. It’s all about striking a balance and making the most of your time in the wasteland.

Once you’ve amassed a sufficient supply of Legendary Cores and Modules, it’s time to put them to good use. Head to an Armor or Weapon Workbench and select the item you wish to enhance. Navigate to the Legendary Mod slot and choose the attribute you desire. With the 3-Star Legendary Mod being the pinnacle of power, each application brings a random assortment of attributes. Feel free to experiment until you achieve the perfect combination for your equipment.

In conclusion, Legendary Cores are the lifeblood of Fallout 76’s Legendary crafting system, and acquiring them requires diligence and strategy. By participating in Public Events, tackling Daily Ops, and managing your resources wisely, you can amass a formidable arsenal of Legendary items. So, venture forth into the Appalachian wasteland, brave adventurer, and may your legendary journey be filled with epic loot and unforgettable adventures!