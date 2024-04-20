Final Fantasy 16’s thrilling adventure in The Rising Tide DLC brings players face to face with the formidable Leviathan, an Eikon of immense power. Overcoming Leviathan is no easy task, especially with its challenging phases and tricky mechanics. But fear not, as this guide is here to steer you through the tumultuous waters and emerge victorious against this colossal foe in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide.

Phase 1: A Defensive Approach

In the initial phase of the encounter, adopting a defensive stance is paramount. Leviathan unleashes a barrage of attacks, including lunges, dives, projectiles, beams, and tail whips. Swift and precise dodges are your best allies here. Timing is key, as dodging at the right moment presents prime opportunities for counterattacks. Utilize skills like Spitflare and execute combos such as square, triangle sequences to strike back effectively.

While offense is important, don’t overlook the defensive capabilities of Brimstone. This skill proves invaluable in blocking attacks like Riptide and projectiles from Grand Fall. Hold R2 + square to absorb incoming damage and maintain your ground against Leviathan’s onslaught.

Phase 2: Fortify Your Defense

As the battle progresses into its second phase, maintaining a strong defense remains pivotal. Leviathan continues its assault with basic lunges, tail whips, beams, and projectiles. Employ precision dodges to evade these attacks and position yourself for counterattacks. Seize every opportunity to unleash Spitflares and execute combos to chip away at Leviathan’s defenses.

Unlike the previous phase, Leviathan’s openings for counterattacks may not always be readily available. In such instances, utilize Ifrit’s Wildfire to swiftly close the distance and stay in the fray. Be prepared to fend off Leviathan’s more elaborate maneuvers with strategic responses:

Breach: Utilize Wildfire to evade the water ring.

Riptide: Absorb the attack with Brimstone (R2 + square).

Waterjet: Dodge or use Wildfire to avoid the jet’s path.

Salt Spray: Maneuver to the right side of the arena to dodge projectiles.

Phase 3: The DPS Check

Phase 3 presents the ultimate test of skill and determination as players face a stringent DPS check. Breaking through Leviathan’s shield demands precision and swift execution. Follow these steps to overcome this daunting challenge:

Initiate with Spitflare to maximize damage output. Utilize Wildfire to close the distance, avoiding ground eruptions and projectiles. Deploy Brimstone upon reaching Leviathan. Execute square, triangle combos relentlessly while dodging incoming threats. Close the gap swiftly after knockbacks using the Wildfire approach. Alternate between Brimstone and Spitflare for sustained damage. Persist with the combo, dodging projectiles and eruptions. Continue the onslaught until Leviathan’s shield crumbles, culminating in a triumphant victory.

Phase 4: A Familiar Foe with New Tricks

In the final phase, Leviathan unveils new attacks while retaining its earlier onslaught. Stay vigilant and adapt to these evolving threats:

Maelstrom: Absorb the initial explosion with Brimstone, then dodge projectiles.

Waterspout: Navigate to the left side of the arena using Wildfires and dodges.

Angry Seas: Jump and dodge to evade closing water circles, absorb the explosion, then dodge projectiles.

Armed with these strategies and unwavering determination, you’re ready to tackle Leviathan and emerge victorious in Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide. May your skills be sharp, and your courage unwavering as you embark on this epic journey. The fate of the realm hangs in the balance, and only you can tip the scales in favor of triumph.