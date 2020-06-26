How Lock-down Effects New Casinos in the UK

Even with restrictions slowly being lifted the UK capitals casinos are still closed to those that enjoy a night out with family and friends, and with the threat of a second wave of covid19 always within sight it could be quite some time before the casinos once more welcome players into their establishments.

Casinos Revenues Taking a Hit

Land-based gambling in the UK is a major industry bringing in more than £10 million each year, and within that £10 million land-based establishments rake in just over £1 million. Remote gambling brings in around £2 million yearly.

Obviously the longer the social distancing continues within the country the more money will be lost for the land-based sector of the gambling industry, including the land-based casinos.

Online Casino Gaming Increases in Popularity

Although it’s true that the land-based casinos are shut for the time being until the UK is sure that a second wave is not going to be caused by opening up such establishments, but there are some high-quality new casino sites available to enjoy within the UK.

Luckily, online casinos offer a full range of quality games for players to enjoy with many variations of the most popular games like online roulette, where players can either play for the fun of the games or practice their online gambling strategies to see if they can hit a winning streak.

Let’s Talk Roulette

One of the best things about playing online roulette UK is the wide variety of games on offer, and of course there are those bonuses and promotional offers that can be opted into when joining a new casino site online.

The main roulette types are European, French and American roulette, with European roulette tending to be the most popular as it has a lower house edge.

Live Online Roulette

Most roulette games are controlled by a random number generator (RNG) which is the software that spins the virtual wheel, deals the virtual cards and rolls the virtual dice. Live games on the other hand work a little differently.

Streamed from a land-based venue and played in real time, live roulette is about as close as you can get to visiting a bricks and mortar casino. Games are controlled by a real-live human croupier who can converse in-between the games via the live chat feature. Players can also congratulate/commiserate a winning or losing streak via the same chat feature.

Players might have to wait a little time to choose their seat at the roulette table (just as you would at a bricks and mortar casino) but being able to enjoy this roulette action (especially during the social distancing regulations) ticks a lot of boxes for a great many people.

Convenience is the Name of the Game

Whether you are in lock-down with family members or living on your own, online casinos can transport you away for a while, and as long as you have a good internet connection where you live you can take yourself into the world of glitz and glamour at any time you please, relieving the stress that we are all under in these worrying times.

