How Mobile Gaming Changed the Online Betting World

Our lives are increasingly dependent on mobile devices. In the UK, the average tech-savvy Brit spends 24 hours every one week on mobile devices. In some countries, people spend more than six hours a day on their smartphones.

Mobile gamers, in particular, love their devices. They’re cheap, user-friendly, and infused with the latest gaming technology. Here, we’ve outlined how mobile gaming has impacted online sports betting. Let’s dive right in.

Sportsbooks on Mobile

Many sportsbooks in 2021 have mobile web apps or native apps you can use to wager through your iOS or android devices. Web apps operate through browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge. On the flip side, you need to install a native app on your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone.

Either way, mobile betting provides a convenient way to interact with sportsbooks through smartphones. The beauty of it all is that mobile bookmakers are at par with their desktop counterparts in delivering quality services.

You can wager on your favorite sport on your iPhone. You can claim a bonus, deposit and withdraw money hassle-free. In light of that information, a growing number of bettors prefer to wager through mobile over desktop computers.

A Bigger Market Reach

When you think about it, a large percentage of bettors wouldn’t be bettors were it not for mobile gaming. To expound more, over 50% of Internet users browse the Internet through mobile gadgets.

This is particularly true for developing countries, where up to 80% of people rely on smartphones to access the Internet. Even in developed countries, more people use smartphones to bet than laptops.

Part of the reason is that mobile devices are cheaper than PC computers. But the main reason is because these devices provide more convenience. You can whip out your iPhone while on the subway and place a horse racing bet. Or you could place a bet while on your bed.

Another reason mobile betting is so popular has something to do with technology. Innovation today enables mobile users to experience the same features you can find at a desktop betting website.

Affordable Banking

Mobile gaming came before online betting. Back then, completing transactions through a smartphone was nightmarish. Many banks blatantly denied payments related to gaming. Also, there were few e-wallets and credit cards that supported the industry.

With time, banks and digital payment methods embraced the mobile gaming industry. Next, these companies accepted online betting. Today, depositing and withdrawing money from a mobile sportsbook is seamless.

There are plenty of choices, from Visa and MasterCard to PayPal and Bitcoin. Most payment methods don’t charge deposits. However, betting sites tend to charge withdrawals, albeit small amounts.

The point: banking at betting sites has improved thanks to mobile gaming. It paved the way for mobile bettors by convincing banks to take a chance on the industry.

Gamification

Gamification is a concept that incorporates gaming elements to marketing, education, business or entertainment. Think of loyalty points, daily missions, and bonus booster bars. Betting sites use these applications to attract new customers or to encourage loyalty.

Although it’s a new concept, it’s growing rapidly due to its success. See, people love to play online games. They constantly sign up for surveys. They compete to accumulate points or to defeat their virtual opponents.

And if there are rewards for winning, they could engage with a website regularly. In other words, gamification is a powerful marketing strategy the betting industry borrowed the gaming sector.

Normalizing Freebies

There’s no doubt the mobile gaming industry loves to dish out freebies. Accomplishing something as trivial as creating an account earns you a freebie of some sort. Winning a battle or completing a mode attracts even bigger rewards.

In the betting industry, freebies are fast becoming part of the industry. Most websites an apps give you a free bet immediately you create an account. They give you more rewards after you complete your first deposit.

Like mobile games, mobile sportsbooks vary in the quality of their rewards. Some betting apps give you better deals than others. Owing to that backdrop, it’s essential to know what to look for when finding betting freebies.

As a tip, read the fine print. Find out how much you should deposit to claim a reward. Learn whether you can use it to bet on your favorite sport. Importantly, discover the nitty gritty of what you must do to cashout your bonus profits.

A Focus on the User Experience

The mobile gaming industry has been utilizing technology to make mobile games as interactive as possible. No longer do you need to settle for lower quality games because you use an android device.

And that’s also true for the mobile betting sector. A decade ago, the most you could do on a mobile app was to predict the match winner in a popular sport. Today, you can predict all sorts of outcomes, including which coach will get fired next.

Besides betting markets, apps have also improved in their features. Logging into your account, comparing matches and betting is actually seamless. Additionally, you can you can stream on sports and bet on games while live—things not possible when the industry began.

A Comprehensive Approach

The average betting app in 2021 doesn’t just focus on soccer and basketball. It’s not an app that accepts Visa and MasterCard alone. Today’s betting apps are comprehensive in banking, bonuses, marketing and everything in between.

You can even play casino games on a betting app. And as mentioned, some apps allow you to stream your favorite sports. Something else you can do is to read sports news and acquire live updates.

Summary

Much of the success in the online betting industry came after the breakthrough of mobile gaming. The rapid growth of mobile gaming helped inspired betting companies to invest in the industry.

Fortunately, sportsbooks have been diligent in winning the hearts of mobile bettors. They provide high-quality experiences, from odds-making to bonuses. This way, people feel motivated to use their iPhones and android smartphones for betting.