Uniqlo to stay in Russia despite the war

Uniqlo, the Japanese casualwear company, defended its decision to keep Russian stores open despite rivals Zara and H&M stopping operations in the country in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday.

The head of Uniqlo’s parent company, Fast Retailing, Tadashi Yanai, stressed that the conflict should not deprive Russians of clothing, which is a basic human necessity.

Tadashi Yanai issued a statement in which he stated that war should never be waged. It should be opposed by every country. This time, the entire European Union is opposed to the conflict and has shown its support for Ukraine. Any attempt to split the world, he warned, will only enhance solidarity.

Clothing is a necessary element of everyday life. Yanai went on to say that Russians have the same right to life as everyone else.

Uniqlo has 49 locations in Russia. According to a spokesperson for rapid retailing, the company will continue to monitor the issue. At this time, however, there are no plans to stop the operations.

It comes as a growing number of major corporations announce a temporary halt to activities in Russia as Western nations impose sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s handling of the Ukraine crisis.

Sweden’s Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) has also announced that it will stop doing business in Russia, expressing its “great concern” over the “tragic circumstances in Ukraine” and solidarity with “all those who are suffering.”

Ogori Shji (which had previously operated men’s apparel shops under the name “Men’s Shop OS”), a Yamaguchi-based corporation, was formed in March 1949 in Ube, Yamaguchi.

It started a unisex casual wear business called “Unique Clothing Warehouse” in Fukuro-machi, Naka-ku, Hiroshima, in May 1984. The trademark was supposed to be registered as a reduced contraction of “unique clothing” at first. However, in 1988, when working in Hong Kong for the purpose of registering the brand, the registration personnel misinterpreted the “C” as “Q,” and thus the brand name was born. Tadashi Yanai then renamed the store “uniqlo” throughout Japan.