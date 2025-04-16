Who doesn’t want a trip to space? More so, when it looks the most tempting! Speaking of which, we all know how Blue Origin has been in the news for a while recently. After Katy Perry’s trip in Bezos’s space rocket, there has been an uproar on knowing the price for the seats. Well, here is the guide you will need for that. Let us discuss how the Blue Origin seat booking works, and how much it really costs to an individual. Let us begin!

About Blue Origin

Blue Origin is an American space technology company founded by Jeff Bezos on September 8, 2000. Its headquarters are located in Kent, Washington. A reusable suborbital rocket system designed for space tourism and research. It has successfully completed multiple crewed flights, taking passengers beyond the Kármán line. The company is also working on systems for transportation and infrastructure in space. A few people have had the chance to avail of its benefits and have been to the Karman Line. It is like a real-life close-to-being-an-astronaut experience that everybody wants to have at least once in their lives.

The cost of going on Blue Origin

The cost to go on Blue Origin is a number that everybody says differently. All the sources have a different thing to say about it and therefore no single amount can be specifically mentioned for the reference of the interested lot of people. However, one thing is certain, the price is dynamic. That is, it is not the same for everybody and depends on their situation and timing to book the seat.

A lot of sources mention that the prices of seats in Blue Origin for a person depend on their fame, financial status and their name in the industrial world. As we must have seen any time anybody has been a part of the Blue Origin launch, it was not a common man but a person with fame, money and backing. However, we can still give an estimate to be around $450,000. Sometimes, the tickets are auctioned off, fetching a higher price than it usually goes for. It has been an immensely successful name since its launch and has brought ever-sizzling news with every launch like the recent one which we will discuss next.

The launch of 14th April 2025

While most people already know about Blue Origin and what it does, it resurfaced in the news when their recent launch on 14th April 2025 had names like Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez. It was the idea of Jeff Bezos’s fiancé to have an all-female voyage sent to space in their space rocket and they made it possible! Huge names were there like Katy and Sanchez, as well as Aisha Bowe and Gayle King. It took 11 minutes and went on to the Karman line.

If you are interested in knowing more about their recent voyage and their prices, try tracking the statistics for the previous years to have a better estimate, making the price curve evidently visible.