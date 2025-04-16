Zepto, the fast commerce company started by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, has formally changed its legal name from Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited to Zepto Private Limited, indicating that it is prepared for the public markets. The modification, which was accepted by the Mumbai Registrar of Companies (RoC), brings the company’s legal identity into line with its well-known consumer-facing brand in preparation for its eagerly awaited initial public offering (IPO) in 2025.

Branding for the Public Eye

A name change might sound cosmetic, but in the world of public listings and investor trust, it’s anything but. With the IPO race heating up in India’s startup ecosystem, a recognizable and relatable brand name on the offer documents can make a world of difference.

Swiggy made a similar move earlier this year, transitioning from Bundl Technologies to Swiggy Private Limited ahead of its February 2024 IPO plans. For Zepto, this transition enhances brand recall, aligns with stakeholder expectations, and helps streamline regulatory paperwork in advance of its public debut.

IPO Momentum and Strategic Moves

The name change is just one of many chess moves Zepto is making to set the stage for a successful IPO. The company recently added Akhil Gupta, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises (parent of Bharti Airtel), to its board. He joins a power-packed team that includes co-founders Palicha and Vohra, Anu Hariharan (founder of Avra), and Suvir Sujan (Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners).

Zepto also made a critical decision to flip its base back to India from Singapore, a move that not only helps with regulatory compliance but also sends a strong message about its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

$1.35 Billion in 5 Months: Zepto’s Fundraising Blitz

While most startups spend years raising their first billion, Zepto did it in five months. Since June 2024, the company has:

Raised $665 million from the likes of Glade Brook Capital, StepStone Group, and Nexus Venture Partners

Followed up with a $340 million round led by General Catalyst

Secured an additional $350 million from Motilal Oswal, Claypond Capital (Ranjan Pai), and other Indian investors

Next on the agenda? A $300 million secondary round with top mutual fund houses in India. This will help Zepto diversify its cap table and increase the share of domestic investors—minimizing foreign ownership and regulatory hurdles during the IPO process.

Explosive Growth in a Red-Hot Market

Zepto’s performance metrics are as impressive as its fundraising. The company’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) has jumped 300% year-on-year, now approaching $4 billion. That puts Zepto in a fierce battle with other giants like:

Zomato’s Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart

Flipkart Minutes

Tata’s BigBasket

India’s quick commerce (q-commerce) sector, which barely existed four years ago, has already crossed $6 billion in annual consumption. Analysts project it could grow to $25–30 billion in the next few years, driven by convenience-hungry urban consumers and rising demand for faster-than-ever delivery.

What This Means for Zepto’s IPO Journey

With its legal name now in sync with its brand, a cash-rich balance sheet, an influential board, and impressive growth numbers, Zepto is leaving no stone unturned as it gears up for a public listing.

The company’s moves reflect a broader trend in Indian startups: growing up fast and going public even faster. And if Zepto’s momentum continues, it won’t just be a participant in the IPO wave—it could be the one leading it.

Credits: Money Control

Conclusion: Zepto’s IPO Playbook is Taking Shape

Zepto’s transformation from a stealthy backend name like Kiranakart Technologies to a sleek, recognizable brand entity is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a strategic signal. With an impressive fundraising spree, a heavyweight board, a return to Indian shores, and eye-popping growth numbers, Zepto is building a rock-solid foundation for its IPO. In a fiercely competitive quick commerce space, clarity of brand, financial strength, and domestic investor backing could be the differentiators that set Zepto apart. As the company races toward its public debut, all eyes will be on whether it can not only deliver groceries in 10 minutes—but also deliver results on the stock market just as fast.