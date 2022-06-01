One of the most used and famous programming languages is JavaScript. It manages to go beyond the user interface development so you can actively develop outside a specific subject area. JavaScript or js is a multifunctional language and it also has a huge community of developers as it can be used to develop programs for any platform. Js also allows you to do complex stuff on a webpage more than just displaying things statically on the page. It can display updated content, interactive maps, 2D and 3D animation, graphics, or you can scroll through the video in the player and do much more. You can be sure that JavaScript will cover you.

Moreover, finding a job with a js experience is not a problem as it is really a very popular language which is used by many amazing frameworks like React. It is a language which is used by many projects and many businesses prefer to build websites and IT solutions by using it. So it is needed almost everywhere. Therefore, there are many vacancies, including remote ones. So let’s answer the question of how much do JavaScript developers make and why are JS experts getting paid so much? Let’s talk about salaries and divide them into junior, middle and senior javascript categories, and check the list on how the rates and wages were rising and falling till today.

Outsourcing or offshore rates

Before we hop into the actual salaries, you have to keep up with the huge factors and determining points of where your salary ranges. Here are three crucial things:

the location of the job,

the amount of experience the developer has,

the size of the company,

and difficulty of the projects.

Speaking of outsourcing or offshore rates, junior js developers back in 2012 could apply for a salary that was about 600-900$, it was an average start. As the regular updates and tech innovations moved the industry, it brought huge contributions and development of the language. Since such a hype on the salaries, js newbies could apply for the paycheck that was already about 800-1200 dollars per month, and today the junior ones can get a smoothly increased salary of 1200-1800 dollars.

Over time, companies realized that they no longer needed in-house developers or people with huge experience in technology as they can outsource juniors, educate them and implement company projects in a new way, willing to pay less and earn more profit. According to the Newxel statistics and reports, the average salary of middle javascript is around 1800-2500 dollars per month, and senior developers get the highest rate, starting from 3000-4500$.

As we said earlier about JavaScript, you can write front and back end even work with mobile applications. If it is a clear backend mixed with front, you get into a more competitive environment with the raised rates. The language and the frameworks that run on it have competitors like Ruby, .Net, etc. However, the JavaScript language has many advantages that add income to the programming on it. One of the advantages is its development speed. It is also one of the languages that could be used on both the client side and on the server, and this solution has seriously changed the market. You can be a full stack developer and work in a mobile development area which is another main advantage of the language.

In-house rates in the US & Central Europe

A junior web developer in web development at this stage may earn around $15-18 per hour in the States which translates to yearly 35k- 22k USD annually. And it is a good starting point. According to the reports, the average js developer rate in the USA could start from $80K/year, it is around $30-35/hour due by 2022. Senior developers rates can start from $100K per year or $45-50 per hour.

Another example, in Germany, the js programmer rate can reach $90K per year when in Amsterdam and Switzerland, it’s around $110K. If you are a developer who works with frameworks such as React.js, Vue.js, Angular and use other programming trends, or you are great at working with the front and backend, your rate could go higher.

It is an important step to test the js developers before starting working with them. The javascript developers can make a test assignment which can also:

determine their knowledge and background,

highlight the developers high and average rate,

show expertise and if it corresponds to the required salary.

Therefore, the js developer with 2-5 years of experience is paid around $70K per year in the USA. With the higher experience and good background of 5-10 years , the rate may go up to $120K per year.

In Ukraine, for example, the rate of work by using this programming language could be cut in half. However, the js language is very popular in Ukraine and rates of many professionals are around $24K – $50K per year. It depends on the skills and seniority level.

Final thoughts

So JavaScript seems to be a trendy thing for the engineers and newbies who want to start their career in development. If we talk about the salaries of the experienced programmers, some of them can earn from like 100 grand on the extreme low-end to 500 grand as a tech lead. If you are curious about development and the realistical rates, you can learn more about the companies rates by checking their websites, contacting the support or reading feedback. A reliable company like Newxel can provide you with a quick guide.

If you are planning to hire experts, you can also consider outsourcing. It is a great way to save the budget and work with profound experts in the industry. So here are the top salaries for software engineers, juniors, middle and senior JavaScript developers. You can also compare the earnings from different countries as it would be a useful thing for business owners. Front-end developers who are looking for jobs either in the USA or Europe, you can see the salary history and expect that your rates will grow in the future according to the dynamic statistics.