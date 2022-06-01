Stake.com Review

Crypto betting is a rapidly expanding market. Esports bookmakers and other crypto gaming sites are now accepting deposits in more currencies than ever before.

Whether you buy cryptocurrency as an investment or for a specific purpose, crypto gambling allows you to do more without converting it into fiat currency. However, it is intrinsically more involved than standard betting. Cryptocurrencies, mainly meme coins, see frequent price fluctuations. This can make crypto betting more challenging to understand.

Stake.com, which was founded in 2017, is the world’s largest crypto gambling operator, accounting for more than 6% of all Bitcoin transactions daily.

Those interested in sports betting will be delighted to learn that Stake.com has one of the most comprehensive portfolios of sporting events. Stake’s betting options are classified into over 35 categories, ranging from traditional and esports to exotic sports. Over 100 outcomes are available for most events, making Stake.com’s robust sportsbook. Stake’s Sportsbook is also one of the greatest in the industry. Stake.com can be a healthy and more feasible substitute for fun party games at festivals, parties, and gatherings.

Visit: Stake.com

Stake has a large number of multiple high-profile sponsors.

Drake, the hip-hop sensation, has long been a part of the Stake community. Drake, who has risen through the ranks of the VIP program, fell in love with both the platform and the perks affiliated with the VIP program. This alliance was formed as a result of mutual admiration between mega-star and product.

Sergio Aguero, who retired from the game in December, has a career highlights package that will never be mistaken for being one of the best to do it. With an excellent retirement career well on its way, he joins Stake as a Brand Ambassador to share his passion for the beautiful game.

Stake.com is the UFC’s first-ever “Official Betting Partner” in Latin America and Asia, adding to their roster of sponsorships from the world’s most prominent sporting organizations and athletes.

These are just a few of Stake’s multiple sponsors.

Gambling Awareness Program

Stake gambling is a very fluid and rapid experience. There is rarely any lag or long wait times for games to load. The user interface is simple, and each site component can be reached with no more than three clicks. However, it is worth noting that, like most casino websites, Stake.com’s products are powered by Adobe Flash.

Being an inexperienced crypto gambler, one would have no trouble exploring Stake casinos. The search box at the top assists you in getting to everything you require and filtering the results.

There may be hundreds of gambling events on busy days, and locating your favored ones might be time-consuming. Instead of scrolling through the categories, type a term into the search area, and the event will be displayed. A point to note is that Stake gambling works great on the mobile version. Stake offers an outstanding gambling experience earning a solid 4.5 out of 5 on their gambling feature.

The VIP Program

The team at Stake.com claims that its VIP program is unrivaled. The program aims to ensure that every VIP member receives the most in total bonuses for every dollar wagered on the gambling platform. The program is divided into tiers; each unlocks a different type of bonus.

Stake casino offers perks such as a dedicated VIP host (think of it as a personal virtual assistant), flexible bonuses such as receiving the latest iPhone instead of your weekly top-up, etc. There are also weekly and monthly bonuses, level-up bonuses, and Rakeback rewards, among other things. However, to have the whole experience, a player must reach the program’s highest level.

Other features

Several sections of the website contain details, including the Privacy Policy, Terms, and Provably Fair pages. However, this information is more legal. There is also a blog to find the most recent news and updates regarding the Stake crypto casino. It also answers frequently asked questions and gives users tips on how to get the most out of the site.

There is also a helpful forum where you can go if you get stuck. The forum is alive and well, which is a good indicator for the community. Daily, the forum has between 500 to 800 users online. A new question or comment makes the forum an excellent area to contact someone from the Stake casino or interact with a random user every few minutes. Stake.com’s Telegram group has over 7k users. It serves as a point of contact for affiliates to onboard new players, which is extremely helpful and gets the most up-to-date information about reloads, promotions, and more.

Customer service is typically the make-or-break point for online casinos. The online support at Stake.com is simply unrivaled. The site’s 24/7 Live Chat feature serves as the primary communication channel. Five minutes is the average response time.