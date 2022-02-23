How Much is a Real Custom Japanese Sword?

Katana is the traditional Japanese sword you may have seen in action-based Hollywood movies and popular anime. If you want to buy a custom katana, you should start with learning about their prices. This will help you get the most competitive prices from the most reputable katana customization services.

On average, a customized Japanese sword will cost you around $180. The price may go higher if you choose a better-quality blade for the sword. The blades made from high-end T10 steel will cost you an extra $50. Blades with stylish patterns also cost $50 more. If you use spring steel for your Japanese sword, the price will go up by $20.

This article gives you a clear idea about the price of the traditional Japanese sword- katana. The most important part of the sword is its blade. You will also get detailed descriptions of different materials of a katana blade in this article.

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Custom Katana Sword?

Katana has been an expensive and rare sword because only some royal swordsmiths were allowed to make them. However, there are some commercial productions of katana swords in the modern age. It has significantly lowered the price of katana swords. It will cost you around $180 to own a custom katana sword.

The price of the katana sword can vary depending on the blade. Generally, manufacturers use carbon steel to make the blade of the swords. If you choose to customize your katana, you can use spring steel, pattern steel, or T10 steel in the blade. Using spring still will cost you $20 more. Using T10 steel or pattern steel adds $50 more to the price.

You can also get an ornamental katana sword for less price. However, they may not be handy if you want to use them in martial arts practices or to cut anything. Besides, there are inauthentic katana swords in the market which do not possess any Hamon.

What Factors Determine the Price of a Katana?

You will find katanas at different prices across the world. The price of a katana can go as high as $5,000. The main factors to influence the price of a katana are listed here.

The Reputation of the Swordsmith: The expertise of the katana sword manufacturer is a significant factor for its pricing. You will find many new katana producers in the market who can offer less price.

The Quality of the Blade: The price of a katana varies Depending on the quality of the blade. Katanas with the T10 steel blades are the most expensive on the market.

The Polishing Process: There were different professionals whose job was to polish the blade only in ancient Japan. It took them three to four weeks to polish a single katana sword. So, the level and quality of polish of the katana sword is also a factor of its pricing.

The Hamon or Pattern: The details of the pattern on the katana blade plays a crucial role in determining its price. You can buy a katana without any Hamon on it at a lower price.

Various Quality Of Katana Blade Material

You should have thorough knowledge about the different types of blades of the katana sword before you can buy the right one for you. Depending on your requirement and budget, you should choose the perfect material and style of the blade for your katana.

Carbon Steel Blades for Katana: The ancient Japanese swordsmiths used carbon steel to make katana swords. Carbon steel of that age was not durable. That is why they had to fold some layers of steel to make one katana. However, modern carbon steels come with better durability. Grades 1045 and 1095 of carbon steel are the most common materials for katana.

Spring Steel Blades for Katana: Spring steels are more flexible than carbon steel and do not break so quickly because they have a small volume of silicon. As a result, the katana blade retains the original shape no matter how much you bend it. 5160 and 9260 are the two common grades of spring steels. Katanas with spring blades are safer to handle.

T10 Steel Blades for Katana: T10 steel blades are commonly known as Tool steels. Katanas with T10 steel-blades are more popular nowadays because they are sharp and durable at the same time. T10 steel is considered the high-end steel of the age since it has tungsten in its alloy. Tungsten makes the steel resistant to scratches and abrasions.

Pattern Steel Blades for Katana: You will find a consistent pattern on a traditional katana sword. It is the Hamon. Traditional swordsmiths used clay to cover a side of the blade while cooling it. That is how they created the patterns on the blade. Modern manufacturers give you various options for stylish patterns. You can choose a befitting blade pattern for your katana at some extra cost.

Bottom Line

Owning a custom katana sword is a matter of pride. It shows the posh taste of the owner. So, you have to try to make it as elegant as possible. First of all, you should carefully choose the katana customization service. Thanks for reading.