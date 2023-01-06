How Preferred Item Slots Work in Fortnite

In the popular battle royale game Fortnite, players have the ability to customize their character’s loadout with a variety of weapons and items. One way players can streamline their loadout is by using the Preferred Item Slots feature, which allows them to set their preferred weapons and items in specific slots for easy access during gameplay.

How to enable the Preferred Item Slots feature:

To access the Preferred Item Slots feature, players need to go to the setting tab of the game from here on out you will be able to see multiple settings, go ahead and select the game setting depicted as the gear symbol in the upper part of the screen, in the game settings scroll down to the Preferred Items slot and select it.

There are a total of six Preferred Item Slots in Fortnite, which are labeled from left to right as Slot 1 through Slot 6. Slot 1 should be reserved for the player’s primary weapon, such as an assault rifle or shotgun, while Slots 2 through 6 should be for secondary weapons and items, such as a pistol or medkit. However, preference prevails, players should use whatever feels comfortable .

Players can assign any weapon or item to their Preferred Item Slots, but it’s important to note that each slot can only hold one item at a time. This means that players will need to carefully consider which items they want to prioritize and assign to their Preferred Item Slots.

Advantages of the Preferred Item Slots feature:

One of the benefits of using the Preferred Item Slots feature is that it allows players to quickly and easily access their preferred weapons and items during gameplay. Instead of having to scroll through their inventory and search for the desired item, players can simply press the corresponding number key on their keyboard (1-6) to automatically select the item in their Preferred Item Slot.

Another advantage of Preferred Item Slots is that they allow players to customize their loadout to fit their playstyle and preferences. For example, a player who prefers to engage in close-range combat might assign their shotgun to Slot 1 and their pistol to Slot 2, while a player who prefers long-range combat might assign their assault rifle to Slot 1 and their sniper rifle to Slot 2.

It’s worth noting that while Preferred Item Slots can be a useful tool, they are not mandatory and players can still access all of their weapons and items through their inventory even if they are not assigned to a Preferred Item Slot. Some players may prefer to keep their inventory open during gameplay and select their weapons and items manually, rather than using Preferred Item Slots.

In conclusion, Preferred Item Slots are a useful feature in Fortnite that allow players to customize their loadout and quickly access their preferred weapons and items during gameplay. By assigning their desired items to the Preferred Item Slots, players can streamline their loadout and better tailor it to their playstyle and preferences.