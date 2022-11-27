How Proximity Chat Works In Warzone 2

The Warzone 2.0 Proximity Chat feature allows all players to overhear one another whether or not they are on your team. If the idea of using proximity chat in Warzone 2 to talk or listen to your fellow players while you are in their vicinity does not appeal to you, then good news: You can turn off proximity chat in Warzone 2 from your settings.

Proximity chat worked great in the competitive shooter Escape From Tarkov, and players were keen to find out how well it worked once they dropped into Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. The introduction of proximity chat gives players the ability to employ an entirely new set of strategies for tracking enemies or keeping their location a secret. If you are curious about what other new features Warzone 2 has introduced, check out how you can glean enemy info using Warzone 2 Interrogation, and learn what you can expect to find at Warzone 2s fortified, black site locations scattered throughout al-Mizrah.

If this is all too much and you just cannot stand being trash-talked to death, then you can go to Settings where you need to find the proximity chat slider that is hidden beneath the Audio sub-menu and just click off the proximity chat slider. Simply look at the Voice of Game channel and check the box for it to be in All Lobby or Friends and Channels to just listen to whatever is going on around you. Hearing is a precious piece of information as you can use it to find easily any enemies who may be around.

If you are not sure what a close-range chat is, a close-range chat basically opens all communications lines, and if you are in the vicinity of an enemy player, then you can listen in on their chat from the microphone, and vice versa this allows for ambushes, as well as hot-spot planning or panicking. Of course, you can also use proximity chat in your favor in a multiplayer game, by coordinating with your squad to feed bad information to your enemies, tricking them into making mistakes that can cost them a game. If you really turn Warzone 2s proximity chat off, keep in mind that you will not be listening or being heard by any other players, so if you are playing in the specific modes that include assimilating, where teams can band together, you will be unable to agree on alliances with the enemy operators you come across.