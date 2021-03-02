How Savaari Car Rentals App will revolutionise your intercity travel experience?

While the on-demand intra-city commute segment was widespread and streamlined early in India, the majority of intercity landscape remains plagued with issues such as local travel agents charging exorbitant fares and providing substandard services. Several start-ups sprung up to tackle the issue. Today, Savaari is the largest online chauffeur-driven car rental service in India in terms of geographical coverage.

Interestingly, Savaari has been in the intercity travel segment for over 15 years now. They are an online cab booking aggregator, providing premium car rentals service in the intercity as well as local segment. In fact, Savaari’s services have received overwhelmingly positive reviews from its customers over the years, so much so that what started out as a car rental service provider in a handful of cities, today serves 2000+ cities across the country.

In order to further improve the intercity booking experience for its customers, Savaari launched its car rental app on Play Store. Here’s how booking your next cab with Savaari Car Rentals app will revolutionise your intercity travel experience.

Lowest in the industry one-way fares

Savaari recently expanded its one-way services with the addition of 5 lakh routes providing one-way connectivity to even the smallest of towns and cities! The all-inclusive one-way fares are surprisingly affordable and currently, the lowest in the industry. Moreover, they run exclusive app-only discounts for app bookings across popular routes.

Even if you are looking for a roundtrip intercity cab service, the fares are exceptionally economical, compared to the quality of service they provide – reliability and convenience being non-negotiables.

Road travel expertise

When you have been in the car rentals business for over 15 years, you know everything about road travel and the things you can do on the road! With its family of 25,000 driver and vendor partners who have covered 500 million kilometres of countrywide road trips, Savaari is an expert on road travel. Their chauffeurs are local experts on the assigned routes. Their content and communication is themed around road trips and travel in India. When you book a cab with Savaari, the app provides exclusive road trip recommendations and hidden gems along the highway during your journey. The real time notifications give you the choicest travel pitstops, which is a unique value-add to their quality cab services.

The human hand-holding

How often do you get frustrated with a half-baked bot response when you are trying to get an urgent problem addressed with respect to your upcoming booking? When you book a cab on Savaari app, their customer support team gets in touch with you immediately to assist you with your booking (if need be) and check for any additional requirements such as placards, language preference for the driver, or if you need any help customising your itinerary with expert travel recommendations.

Transparent billing

For any trip you have booked with Savaari, you can view the detailed breakdown of the fare – everything from taxes and tolls (if applicable), odometer reading, base fare, extra distance and night allowances (if applicable). Their transparent billing ensures you are not in for any nasty surprises.

With driver tracking feature being launched in the upcoming app update, Savaari Car Rentals will become the only outstation cabs booking service in India to show the real-time location of its drivers. With its plethora of services and its range of cars (from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs to tempo travelers) coupled with excellent service, Savaari app is indeed all set to provide a world-class intercity travel experience to its users.

As of today, the app has over one thousand reviews and is rated 4.5 stars – one of the best rated amongst the cab booking apps!