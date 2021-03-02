Apna.co bags additional funding worth USD 12.5M in latest round

Apna is a Bengaluru-based recruitment platform that offers opportunities to blue-collar or grey collar jobs. The start-up has recently announced to have raised funds worth USD 12.5 million as additional funding in its latest financing round which is reportedly led by Sequoia Capital India and Greenoaks Capital India.

According to several reports, existing investors including US-based early-stage venture fund- rocketship.vc and New Delhi-based Lightspeed India Partners were also known to participate in the company’s latest funding round.

Founded back in 2019 by Nirmit Parikh, Apna is purely a recruitment platform that gives opportunities to grey or blue-collar jobs. The platform aims to provide the best employees to organisations and companies, those who are looking for it. The start-up is known to be one of the biggest job groups in India that provides maximum opportunities through its platform.

Having said that, when asked about its latest funding, Apna mentions utilising this latest infusion of funds to expand to newer geographies and strengthen its presence in existing cities in India. The start-up also aims to invest in newer and exceptional talent as well as improve on building sophisticated engineering capabilities and expand its product portfolio, according to a report by YourStory.

In the past eight months, the company claims to have onboarded over 80,000 recruiters and have recorded over 50 times growth since its inception. Apna is available and operational in cities including Ranchi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad for the moment, but with this latest fundraise, the company is planning to expand into newer cities.

As mentioned in a report by YourStory, Nirmit Parikh, founder and Chief Executive Officer mentions in a statement that at this company, the team works to uplift the workforce for other companies in all and every sense. He also added that over the last six months, the company has facilitated more than 16 million recruiter-candidate interactions. Furthermore, the team has also gone through more than 30 million work-related conversations. These conversations included users helping other users on starting a new business, find a new skill or even a new gig.

Talking about funding, Apna raised USD 8 million in its Series A financing round led by Lightspeed India Partners and Sequoia Capital India, back in September 2020. Before that in July 2019, the start-up raised USD 3 million in its Venture round from undisclosed sources.

Apna works in partnership with many start-ups for the best workforce including Zomato, Urban Company, Kirloskar and many more.