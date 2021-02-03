How the Technology Behind Online Bingo Rooms Can Inspire Agile Working

In 2021, employers are increasingly embracing flexible working. There are several external and internal influences driving this trend, from employee preference to a reduction in overheads, and these have created a real drive toward implementing this new model.

Agile working takes this idea to an extreme. Reflecting the ever-growing desire for tailored working, its goal is to empower people to carry out their roles when, where, and how they prefer, to create maximal flexibility and minimal constraints. Not only are workers encouraged to exercise their preferences and work in the way they feel most comfortable. It’s believed that in doing so, they can optimize performance and more impressive results achieved by the organization as a whole.

So, where does online bingo come into this equation? We take a look at the concept of ‘rooms’ and how these could be used to improve KPIs and enhance communication and focus in your company.

What are online bingo rooms?

Even a decade ago, bingo looked very different from its modern incarnation. Most often played in brick-and-mortar bingo halls, it had a significantly older audience and appealed to a more niche demographic. Today, all this has changed, and that’s largely due to the advent of internet gaming. Playing bingo online has become hugely popular, with the game now appealing to people of all ages and genders. To keep this younger and more technologically adept audience entertained, innovations are constant, with new titles and concepts continually being released.

Enter virtual rooms. The idea behind these is to create variety and to give players options, much like flexible working does. When they enter a room, they know what it is they’re going to find there in terms of game variation, theme, and even jackpot.

What this avoids is throwing these individuals into a single chaotic online space where they have limited options, are unsure of what they’re signing up for, and feel unprepared for play.

How can this be applied to agile working?

Back to agile working, which we discussed earlier. How do these two seemingly unrelated concepts correlate and what lessons can they borrow from one another? Well, agile working is always looking for ways to improve its methods: to retain flexibility while streamlining its processes and improving its performance.

One innovation that would allow it to do this would be to develop software based on the concept of rooms. In the same way that these allow bingo players to separate off into spaces that suit their needs, workrooms could do the same for employees. Imagine, for example, that within your team, you have four to five concurrent projects running. Discussing all of these in the same online space could quickly become confusing, but having an individual room for each project would make things much easier to follow.

However, not all IT departments have the resources or capabilities to develop their own software, so could you adopt this same method without straying from existing technology? The answer is ‘absolutely’.

Software such as Skype can work well for this purpose, allowing you to create individual chats – or ‘rooms’ – for various projects. This would mean that all relevant information and discussions could be contained in one place, with your employees able to dip in and out of these as and when it suited them.

The result would be increased focus, optimized performance, and greater cohesion between those working on shared projects. Is this idea one that would work well for your organization?