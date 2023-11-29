Like a Dragon Gaiden is undoubtedly one of the biggest spin-offs of the year. This brand-new instalment in SEGA’s long-running mobster series revolves around the whereabouts of Kazuma Kiryu during the events depicted in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which redirected the attention to Ichiban Kasuga.

Titled The Man Who Erased His Name, the game was praised across the board for its tight narration. While much shorter than any of its predecessors, Gaiden tells a compelling Kiryu-centric story that benefits from a more focused approach. Gamers granted it a generally favourable Metascore on Metacritic, lauding the effort to connect all the events between Yakuza 0 and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life.

Gameplay-wise, the ability for players to switch between different fighting styles was another change welcomed by fans and critics alike. Those players up for a fight have it even better with an exclusive fighting arena aptly named the Coliseum. Also dubbed the Hell Arena, this fighting pit has appeared regularly throughout the franchise. Only this time around, the Coliseum takes to the sea on a floating entertainment hub overlooked by a majestic reproduction of the Osaka Castle.

The Castle on the Water unlocks after you’ve met Akame during chapter 2. This former street singer is now at the head of the Akame network, a web of informants operating in Sotenbori that mostly involves homeless people. Once you’ve beat up thieves and completed quests on her behalf, she will take you to the exclusive Castle. You might be well advised to take on plenty of assignments at her office before your visit, as reaching level 20 in Akame’s Network is the bare minimum to access all the Sponsored Battles and Special Events at the Coliseum.

As soon as you land on that entertainment paradise above water, you may be hard-pressed to miss out on the action as you’re immediately forced to battle up some patriarchs and fake Kiryus. This chunk of the game is part of the Main Story section, meaning you’ll have to return to Sotenbori to handle a few more tasks right after your first fight. Once you’ve helped out Hanawa and cleared the neighbourhood out of a couple Watase and Tsuruno family members, you may finally return to the Castle.

The more opponents you take down at the Coliseum, the higher you can raise your ranks. You initially start with a Red Tiger symbol before going up to Silver after crushing those who dare challenge your supremacy. Keep winning battles, and you may rise to Platinum – unless you’d rather grind levels in Akame’s Network. After taking down the Hammerhead, you’ll be able to recruit teammates to join forces with for Hell Team Rumble competitions. You draft each of these 14 potential allies through side quests or main story missions. Alternatively, you can always pay the Broker to meet fresh faces. Returning fan favourites Goro Majima, Daigo Dojima, and Taiga Saejima are only available to players who have pre-ordered the game, though.

Fighting your first Hell Team Rumble battle gives you unlimited access to the Coliseum. And various quests and events spice up the experience. For instance, the Bronze Special Event puts you up against Mr. Try And Hit Me, who will test your patience by constantly dodging your hits. The Gold Special Event is even more formidable as it consists of a Gambling Match. Win the day, and you’ll double your fortune. Lose the match, and say farewell to your hard-earned money. Even more diabolical of a double-edged sword, betting more money increases your opponent’s HP.

Losing isn't the end, however, since you can rake in yen fast at the casino. A winning streak at the poker or blackjack table can take Kiryu a long way.

Although casino minigames haven’t been confirmed for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, many more staples like darts and karaoke are returning in style. The next chapter in the saga will also be a testing ground for new ideas, such as a monster-collecting combat system and a full-blown life simulator. And Like a Dragon Gaiden got fans even more hyped for the dual adventures of Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga in Hawaii. Slated for release on January 24, Infinite Wealth is a strong Game Awards nominee for most anticipated title of 2024.